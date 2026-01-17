I Revealed My Salary to a Coworker—Now HR Canceled My Promotion

Hi, <strong>Bright Side,

I’ve always believed that honesty is the best policy, especially when it comes to supporting other women in the office. So, when my coworker, Sarah, asked me what I made during a quiet lunch break, I didn’t hesitate. I told her the truth.

The silence that followed was deafening. It turned out Sarah was making $15,000 less than me, despite us having the exact same job title, seniority, and workload.