I Wasn’t Comfortable Hugging My Child Until This Moment Changed Everything

He continues, “As I was cleaning up his room, I found his drawing on the floor. It was stick figures, me and him, but I had a big red X over my chest. The words next to it? ‘Dad doesn’t do hugs.’

It wasn’t angry. It wasn’t dramatic. It was just honest. That image stayed with me for days. Not because I’d hurt him intentionally, but because he had no idea why I hesitated. He just saw distance.

A week later, I sat him down and told him the truth: that sometimes I get nervous with hugs, but I’m trying. That I never want him to feel like he has to earn my love, it’s just there, always. Then I opened my arms. He didn’t even hesitate.”