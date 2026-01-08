My DIL Demanded I Babysit for Free, I Taught Her a Lesson She Won’t Forget

The next weekend, she called again. Same words.

“Emergency, help!”

I smiled and said yes. I told myself these things happen. Then it happened again. And again.

Before I realized it, she was calling every single weekend. No advance notice. No checking if I was free. Just a panicked call that always somehow lined up with their dinner plans, outings, or personal time. I adjusted my life around it. I canceled plans. I stayed quiet.