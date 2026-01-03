My DIL Refuses to Let Me Babysit My Grandson, She Wasn’t Ready for My Payback

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been watching my grandson (3) 5 days a week for the last 2 years. It was a decision we came to as a family after my DIL decided to return to work. She set out some rules in the very beginning, and I tried my best to make sure I followed every single one of them.

But last week, my DIL called and told me that I wasn’t allowed to babysit my grandson anymore. I was shocked and asked her what happened. She said I’m a bad influence on him because I sneak him treats when I know he’s not allowed to give him any.

I tried to argue, but she didn’t want to listen. She said she found candy wrappers in the trash, and she wouldn’t have such filth in her house. Yes, I brought candy into the house, but it wasn’t for my grandson; it was for me because I’m diabetic.

My DIL hung up before I could explain, and I took a moment to gather my thoughts and figure out if there was something else I might’ve done wrong because this didn’t make any sense. But the next day, I received a phone call that changed everything.