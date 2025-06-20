My Fiancée Rarely Wears Her Engagement Ring—Now I’m Questioning Everything

I (30M) proposed to my fiancée (28F) about 7 months ago. It was a big moment for both of us, I saved up for the ring for almost a year because I wanted it to be something special. She picked it out with me (classic oval diamond, simple gold band, nothing crazy, but it wasn’t cheap either; about $7K).

Anyway, after the proposal, everything was great. But over the last few months, I noticed she’s not really wearing the ring. At first, it was little things she said she didn’t want to lose it at work (she works in healthcare, so fair). Then she said it was uncomfortable when she worked out, again fair. But now it’s like... she barely ever wears it unless we’re going out somewhere nice.