My Fiancée Rarely Wears Her Engagement Ring—Now I’m Questioning Everything
Trust is the foundation of any relationship, but what happens when that trust is shaken by seemingly small actions? One Reddit user found himself questioning his relationship when his fiancée refused to wear her engagement ring, leading to a conversation about her reasons and their future together. What started as a simple request soon turned into a bigger issue, leaving him wondering if he was overreacting.
A happy moment turned into conflict.
I (30M) proposed to my fiancée (28F) about 7 months ago. It was a big moment for both of us, I saved up for the ring for almost a year because I wanted it to be something special. She picked it out with me (classic oval diamond, simple gold band, nothing crazy, but it wasn’t cheap either; about $7K).
Anyway, after the proposal, everything was great. But over the last few months, I noticed she’s not really wearing the ring. At first, it was little things she said she didn’t want to lose it at work (she works in healthcare, so fair). Then she said it was uncomfortable when she worked out, again fair. But now it’s like... she barely ever wears it unless we’re going out somewhere nice.
Even their friends noticed.
Last week, we met up with a bunch of her old friends for dinner. Halfway through, one of them noticed she wasn’t wearing it and joked, “Damn girl, you single again?” She just laughed and said, “It’s too pretty to lose.” Everyone laughed it off, but honestly it made me quite upset.
Later that night, I told her I really wished she’d wear it more. Not all the time, I get work and gym and stuff but like, just normally, daily life. It means something to me. She kinda rolled her eyes and said, “It’s not that deep. You know I love you. It’s just a ring.”
Now he’s not sure if he can trust her.
I told her yeah, but it’s also a symbol. Something we were both excited about. Something I put a lot into emotionally and financially. And, not gonna lie, it feels like she’s hiding the fact she’s engaged sometimes.
She said I’m making it “weird” and “materialistic.” Now she’s mad at me, I’m mad at her, and we haven’t really talked about it since. Part of me wonders if I’m being insecure, or if this is just a dumb guy thing. But another part of me feels like... if the roles were reversed, and I just randomly stopped wearing my ring after we got married, she’d 1000% feel some type of way too.
Am I overreacting?
Other users were divided.
- Seems odd... Has she gone off it? Is it too big or small? Is she worried it will fall off? Have you made sure it’s fully insured for being lost outside of the home? Is she someone who doesn’t really like jewelry in general? Did she wear rings before this one?
I never met someone who didn’t love wearing their engagement ring. But I know some people don’t like wearing rings. You’re going to have to ask her to tell you honestly why. © purpleroller / Reddit
- I never wore rings until I got engaged. It was sized right, but I hated the callous it gave me, I hated how it kept catching on everything and moved on my finger. It was constantly distracting me, so I stopped wearing it. It took me a while to put my annoyance into words.
Some people just don’t like rings, but feel bad because their partner spent so much money and time on the ring. Some people can’t put it into words why they don’t want to wear one, they just don’t. © *********InMoonlight / Reddit
- You’re overthinking this. © welding_guy_fromLI / Reddit
- If it’s not on all the time (which it’s not because of work, which is entirely fair), then she has to actively remember to put it on any other time. I’d forget too.
You’re just not always going to think while getting ready to put it on. She’s obviously not pretending to be single when she’s out with you and her friends, who all know she’s engaged. If you were saying she didn’t put it on when she was going out clubbing or something, that would be one thing, but this just sounds like she’s probably just forgot. © JustGeeseMemes / Reddit
- Your feelings are valid, but I don’t think she fully understands your emotions towards it, and that’s why you’re upset and overthinking this. I’d talk to her and let her know that you know she loves you, but it’s also the effort and token of love that you poured into for her. Ask her if there are alternatives she’d like to pursue, and she can keep the ring for fancier events and such. © YodellingSeal / Reddit
What do you think? Is this something to be worried about, or is it really not that big a deal?