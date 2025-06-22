My MIL Forces Our Children to Eat Vegan Meals, Despite Their Health Issues
Balancing parenting and work is never easy, especially when both partners have demanding jobs. That’s why one of our readers felt lucky to have her mother-in-law step in and help with the kids. At first, everything seemed fine. But soon, the children began experiencing frequent headaches and unexplained bouts of vomiting. The concerned mom was desperate for answers. Then, one day, she stumbled upon something unexpected, and what she uncovered left her completely stunned.
She shares her story with us
My partner and I both work a lot, so we’re really grateful that my mother-in-law often babysits our kids. But there’s a catch — she’s a strict vegan and obsessed with healthy food. Our family, on the other hand, eats meat, and the kids love it. To make things easier, I always prepare balanced meals for them so my MIL wouldn’t have to cook.
It seemed like the perfect win-win situation but I was wrong
At first, everything seemed fine. But then, my kids started complaining about headaches and vomiting regularly. It was worrying, and I couldn’t understand what was going on. So, I took them to the doctor, and I was shocked. They were underweight and had multiple nutrient deficiencies.
A chance discovery that shocked me
One day, I decided to come home earlier than usual. What I saw surprised me: my MIL was throwing away all the meals I’d prepared. It turned out the kids were only eating her vegan dishes, which were insanely healthy, but also bland and missing basic ingredients like salt and oil. No wonder the kids wouldn’t eat them!
The hard decision I had to make
After that, I banned my MIL from babysitting. It was heartbreaking because I know she meant well, but the kids’ health comes first. Now, she thinks I’m ungrateful, and things are pretty tense between us.
Here’s how you can navigate this situation:
- Share your concerns with your MIL: Your kids were getting sick because of the vegan meals she was preparing, and you had to set firm boundaries. You’re not being ungrateful — you’re doing what’s best to protect your children’s health. Be honest with her about the health problems your kids faced and how you discovered she was throwing away the meals you made. Share the test results and the doctor’s diagnosis about their nutritional deficiencies. This will help her understand that her diet, while well-intentioned, is actually harming the kids.
- Limit her babysitting time: You’ll need to adjust the babysitting schedule so you can keep a closer eye on your kids’ health for now. It’s completely okay to prioritise their well-being, even if it upsets your MIL. Taking action like this shows you’re a caring and responsible parent. Maybe she can still be involved by visiting for shorter periods or helping out in other ways that don’t affect the kids’ diet. That way, everyone stays connected, and your kids stay healthy!
- Set clear boundaries: You need to be honest and clear with your MIL about what you expect. She loves her grandkids and wants the best for them, but her ideas about healthy eating aren’t working for your family. Let her know you appreciate her help, but as their parent, you’re the one who decides what your kids eat. Be firm but kind — because at the end of the day, your kids’ health is what matters most.
- Try to find a compromise: If possible, try to find a middle ground with your MIL. Invite her to help with meal planning so she can suggest healthy ingredients or recipes. You might also compromise by including some of her healthier options in the kids’ meals, but in moderation, balanced with other foods that meet your family’s needs. This way, she feels involved, and your kids get the nutrition they need.
