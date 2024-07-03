My Parents Can’t Swim And They Left My Toddler Alone in the Swimming Pool

Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes, they wear swimsuits and arrive just in the nick of time. This was exactly our reader’s case. Exhausted from a long day at work, she pulled into the driveway, picturing a relaxing evening with her 3 y.o. Instead, her blood ran cold at the sight that greeted her — her daughter was alone in the swimming pool.

One of our readers dropped us a message.

Thank you for reaching out to us! We understand your concern, and we’d like to offer some tips that might help you make the right decision.

Be firm in your decision.

Let your parents know that you appreciate their help, but babysitting your daughter near the pool requires constant vigilance, which they weren’t able to provide this time. It’s completely fine to avoid letting them babysit your child for now. You can try rebuilding trust once they fully understand the gravity of such situations.

Swimming pools are different.

Bath time or splashing in puddles doesn’t translate to swimming skills. A pool is a whole new environment, and a 3-year-old can easily slip underwater, even in shallow areas. They can lose their balance easily and tire quickly. Constant supervision is essential because a 3-year-old simply doesn’t have the strength, coordination, or awareness to stay safe in a pool on their own.

Swimming rings can be unrealiable.

Explain that floaties and armbands are for fun and confidence building, but they can’t replace adult supervision. Especially with a pool, never take your eyes off a young child, no matter what they’re wearing. Swimming rings and arm bands can be punctured or deflate slowly, leaving your child with less support than expected.

Consider other options.

For your daughter’s safety, it might be best to find alternative childcare when the pool is involved. This doesn’t mean you can’t trust your parents entirely, but it acknowledges that pool safety requires a level of focus they weren’t able to give this time. Hire a babysitter who’s experienced in pool safety. Look into childcare centers that offer swimming pools and have lifeguards on duty.