My Wife Keeps Finding Excuses for Not Doing Chores, and She Wasn’t Ready for My Clapback

The OP shared, “My wife is a SAHM and I work long hours. When I get home, I just want to take a break for a little bit before helping out. Every day, I get back, she immediately throws our baby at me and tells me to watch him while she goes breast pumping and watches Korean drama for like an hour.

I got her one of those portable pumps (willow, no tubing, fits in the bra) so she’s not stuck in one position while pumping. She says she can’t do chores or baby care because pumping is painful, and she needs to do something she enjoys getting her mind off the pain or else she can’t get enough milk during that session.”