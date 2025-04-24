The Future of Hair Is Here—Thanks to a Revolutionary Scientific Advance

To test their idea, scientists made a gel with 2dDR in it and rubbed it onto the bald spots of mice. These mice had hair loss caused by testosterone (kind of like how people lose hair due to hormones). After a few weeks, the mice that got the sugar gel grew more hair than the ones that didn’t.

The reason? That sugar helped build new tiny blood vessels in the skin. More blood means more oxygen and nutrients for hair follicles, which can help them grow hair again.