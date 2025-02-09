Woman Wonders Why Everything in Her Home Is Turning Green, Finds Out It’s Because Husband Is Cheating

We've all experienced those little household mysteries that leave us scratching our heads. Maybe a strange smell suddenly appears in the kitchen, and no matter how hard you try, you just can't figure out where it's coming from. Or perhaps your once-thriving plants start wilting for no apparent reason, even though you’ve been watering them just like always. One woman recently turned to Reddit for help after she started noticing mysterious green spots popping up around her home. Puzzled and unable to find the source, she shared her story online—and thanks to some sharp-eyed readers, she finally uncovered the surprising cause behind the stains. Curious to know what was behind this peculiar mystery? Keep reading for the full story!

A puzzled woman turned to one of the Reddit communities seeking for help.

After noticing mysterious green stains appearing all over her home, one woman reached out to the internet for advice. The OP wrote, [edited by Bright Side], "Everything in my house was turning green. At first, it was just my cat, and then it became my bedsheets, my feet (which then stained my shoes and socks), my couch, my phone charger, and now my wall." "At first, I thought it was mold, but then, to my shock, I revealed that the reason was far more disheartening, and my revelation was thanks to the comments of Reddit people."

The OP had a lot of theories about the origin of the green stains in her house, and so did the commenters.

In her original post, the woman wrote, "At first I thought mold, but now I'm thinking maybe my laundry detergent pods, which are green." "But I did a test wash and dry, and it didn’t stain my clothes until I wore them for a few hours around the house before it turned green." People in the comments provided dozens of various suppositions about the origin of the stains, too.

One person wrote, "I’ve seen stories about industrial materials like copper from roofing materials turning cats green. Are your cats indoor cats or do they have access to industrial or cleaning materials that might be stored in your garage, closet or laundry room?" Some people even wondered about the OP's health, asking, "How do you feel? Any health issues in the household?" To which the OP gladly responded, "I feel fine! No one in my family is sick :)" Another person advised, "Long shot but maybe check under your bed (if you have box springs) or under any furniture, sometimes the material used under furniture will degrade and break up over time and dye things, I had it happen with a chair once, and it took me a while to figure out that’s where the color was coming from." One more user supposed, "Or possibly just buy some new jeans from Old Navy?? Lol, they stain everything." And there was the start of an absolutely mind-boggling story!

A single comment from a sharp-eyed Redditor pointed the woman in the right direction, finally helping her unravel the mystery.

One Redditor made a supposition that launched a chain of totally unbelievable theories, and, to everyone's shock, one of them proved right. Someone replied in the thread, "Imagine this is how you discover he’s having an affair with some Old Navy wearing woman, from the cat turning green!" And then, everyone finally saw the update from the OP on the results of her investigation.

The OP discovered a shocking truth about her husband thanks to the people of Reddit.

Soon after her initial post, the OP shared an update that sounded like a real detective story. She wrote, "I wanted to post an update to my original post because many, many people asked for one!" "So, I had my water and AC checked and both were fine. The technician said my water hardness was a bit hard, but he didn’t think that would affect the green stains I’ve been seeing. I also got rid of the red bedsheets and put back on my boring corporate beige ones the day I posted the original post. " "Then I waited. It’s funny because I was trying to determine if the green stains were going away based on if my cat was turning green. Any time I saw she was becoming greener, I determined that whatever I changed wasn’t the cause." "Well, I got my water softened and with my new bedsheets, my cat was still turning green but a lot slower, so maybe it was just from the residual green that was now stained on my couch and velvet bed frame. Then we had another person inspect for mold, which was also a negative. Some other commenters had mentioned they had bought the same bedsheets and had a similar problem, so I think it is that." "On another note, someone also commented asking if my husband was cheating on me with someone who wears Old Navy jeans. I won’t lie, when that comment came up, I nervously laughed. I quickly checked our joint bank account for any Old Navy purchases. While there weren’t any, I couldn’t shake this strange feelings." "Although the commenter did not know me or my husband, coincidentally, I’ve already had suspicions on a possible affair from the multiple last minute overtime shifts and just overall changes in behavior. Also, my husband has cheated before, so I’ve always been a bit anxious." "So when I saw the comment joking about if my husband's affair partner wears Old Navy jeans, I spiraled. And then I admit I did the bad thing and looked through my husband's phone and there it was. Some affectionate Instagram DMs from a woman who wears jeans (cannot confirm if they’re Old Navy). So anyway, I've spent the last week at my parents with my cat."