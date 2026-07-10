10 Acts of Kindness and Compassion Teaching Us FIFA World Cup 2026 Is More Than Just a Game

I’m working as an English-Spanish translator at the FIFA stadium in LA. A woman came up and said something to me in Spanish way too fast, I couldn’t catch it. I asked her to slow down and say it again. She got frustrated and said in broken English, “You not smart! Why they pay you?”

That one actually stung for a second. I said, “Because people like you need someone who’s not going to give up after the first try.” Said it calmly, not trying to fight her, just repeated my question in Spanish again, slower.

And her whole face just dropped. Turns out her son had gone missing near the north gate almost an hour before this, and 3 different staff members had already brushed her off with a smile and kept walking. Nobody had actually stopped to listen to her the whole time. No wonder she snapped.

I got her to security right away and stayed with her the entire search. We found her son sitting with an usher, totally fine, eating chips like nothing had happened. She grabbed me in a hug so tight I almost fell over, and kept saying sorry over and over for how she’d talked to me at first.

I told her fear makes people say things they don’t mean, it’s fine.