10 Acts of Kindness Teaching Us Family Wisdom and Compassion Still Lead to Happiness in 2026

I lost my son when he was 7. I’m not going to get into what happened. I just stopped being a person after that. I went through the motions, did the shopping, nodded at people, kept the house. But I had the curtains closed for basically 3 years straight. I didn’t really notice anymore.

Then one afternoon there was a knock at my door. I opened it and it was the little girl from next door. Maya. She was maybe 5, wearing her coat with the toggles done up wrong, and she had this very serious look on her face like she had been sent on an important mission. She said, “The grandpa in the sky told me the lady next door needs a friend today.”

I didn’t know what to do with that. I crouched down and asked her which grandpa. She said, “My grandpa who went away last month.”

Her grandfather, Mr. Petrosyan, had passed about 4 weeks earlier. He had lived next door for as long as I could remember. He knew about my son. He never made a big deal of it or said the wrong things like some people did.

He just used to leave vegetables from his garden on my doorstep sometimes. Courgettes mostly. Never knocked, just left them there.

I have no idea what happened. Maybe she had a dream. Maybe she heard her parents talking about me, the sad lady next door with the closed curtains, and her 5-year-old brain turned it into this. Probably that. Kids that age are like little sponges for everything adults say around them.

But she also said, very matter of factly, “He told me your little boy is okay and you should open your curtains.” I stood there in the doorway for a long time. Then I asked if she wanted to come in for a biscuit.

She stayed for two hours. We did a puzzle. I opened the curtains before she left. I don’t know what I believe about any of it. I just know I’ve kept them open since.