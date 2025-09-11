10 Creepy Experiences That Left a Permanent Scar

I was in a movie theater with my grandma as a little kid, like 10yo. And we were in the back row and halfway through the movie this random guy sits down one seat away from me. And I have this really vivid memory of him walking his fingers (like when you pretend your fingers are legs) across the folded seat between us, while grinning at me.

And I was just kind of weirded out and scooted closer to my grandma, and then I got distracted by the movie and the next time I looked over he was gone. © AnyPaleontologist136 / Reddit