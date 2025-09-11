10 Creepy Experiences That Left a Permanent Scar
I was in a movie theater with my grandma as a little kid, like 10yo. And we were in the back row and halfway through the movie this random guy sits down one seat away from me. And I have this really vivid memory of him walking his fingers (like when you pretend your fingers are legs) across the folded seat between us, while grinning at me.
And I was just kind of weirded out and scooted closer to my grandma, and then I got distracted by the movie and the next time I looked over he was gone. © AnyPaleontologist136 / Reddit
My husband is a painter. He has been working on a house where the owner mainly lives overseas so it is vacant for most of the year. This is the first house in 20 years of painting that he feels “weird” in. He feels like he is being watched. Also, the doorbell (which is a gong I guess) often goes off by itself.
There is never anyone at the door and the house is set back in the woods quite a ways so it’s not kids or something. He said he hates working there and can’t wait to be done with it. © lokeilou / Reddit
When I was 8 years old, I was playing in my room when I heard a closet door open in another room. I thought I was alone upstairs so I went and check who was there.
And when I walked into the room, I saw a little boy (younger than I was at that time) standing in the middle of the room. I shouted at him, “Hey! You!” but there was no movement. I ran downstairs and my mom (who heard me yell) came upstairs with me, but there was nobody in the room. © Th3_Accountant / Reddit
At 6, I stayed at my grandfather’s for my birthday in an isolated house. Suddenly, a thud came from the window. I saw a pale man in a clown suit. I thought it was my grandfather, joking.
Years later, I mentioned it to my grandfather as a fun joke. To my shock, he went pale and said, “I never dressed up as a clown that night. Must’ve been your imagination.”
One night I was up reading when my radio turned on full volume without me touching it. I turned it off and fell asleep without much thought. In the middle of the night, I woke up to the abrupt sound of my radio turning on again and shuffling channels. I unplugged the radio and quickly felt uneasy about how it happened.
There was then a faint tapping on my bedroom window. When I looked at the window, it was completely fogged over except mouth prints outside. I ran to my sister’s room and begged to sleep next to her that night.
A few days later, I came home from school to a bunch of cop cars outside my neighbor’s house. Turns out the guy next door was cutting down a tree when he fell off his ladder and passed away. © whelpseeyoulaterr / Reddit
So I was sleeping. And in the middle of the dream a character of my dream who was doing something turned her head, looked at me very seriously and said, “There’s someone in your apartment, wake up.”
I nearly had a heart attack, and my apartment was empty. © Jahonay / Reddit
When I was a young child, I had the same dream every night for years about drowning when a huge wave swept over me and I sank to the bottom.
Years later, I had a temp job delivering mail one summer during college. I saw this old lady sitting on a front porch waiting for me. When I got up there she looked at me and said in a foreign accent, “You drowned when Oceania sank beneath the waves.” Freaked me out. © nope**** / Reddit
Was sleeping one night in my room by myself a couple years back at my grandma’s house when suddenly I was awoken by being drenched in water. I knew no one was home since they had all went camping while I stayed home to play video games.
I noticed the empty water bottle with no cap next to my game setup about 10ft away. I turned all the lights on and didn’t sleep after that. © projent / Reddit
I used to wake up in the middle of the night, almost every night, as a kid. Usually never an issue, just watched adult swim till I passed back out.
One of these nights I saw a bright yellow ball of light drift up and down the hallway. It was really bright but didn’t seem to illuminate the hallway at all, which made me immediately terrified for some reason. I put the blanket over my head and cried until I fell back asleep and never saw it again. © fountainof***** / Reddit
In the 60s, my grandmother was mopping her floors late in the evening after putting her kids to bed. She has a window over her kitchen sink. As she was rinsing out her mop, she looked up and there was a person wearing a cheap plastic rabbit mask staring into her dark kitchen window.
She screamed and called the police. They never caught the person. Even stranger is that the way their house is on a hill makes the window too tall for the average person to look into without standing on something. © lokeilou / Reddit
In a lot of cases, the unexplained usually has an explanation. It could’ve been the wind, off lighting, and lots of factors that just happened to give us a fright. Just look at all these scary stories that were ruined by reality.