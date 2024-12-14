10 Houseplants to Avoid to Keep Your Kids Safe

Houseplants can bring beauty and life to your home, but not all greenery is safe when little ones are around. While some plants are harmless, others can pose serious risks to curious kids who might touch or even taste them. From mild skin irritations to toxic reactions, it’s important to know which houseplants could spell trouble for your family. A little knowledge goes a long way in creating a kid-friendly space filled with beautiful plants.

Dumb Cane

Dumb Cane, known for its striking green and white variegated leaves, is often a popular choice for homes and offices. However, this plant contains calcium oxalate crystals, which can cause intense irritation to the mouth and throat if ingested. Children who chew on the leaves or stems may experience swelling, difficulty swallowing, and even temporary loss of speech, hence the nickname “Dumb Cane.” To be on the safe side, keep this plant out of reach or choose a safer alternative like a spider plant.

Monstera Deliciosa (Swiss Cheese Plant)

This popular plant has large, attractive leaves that can be tempting for children to touch or chew on. Unfortunately, all parts of the Monstera Deliciosa are toxic and can cause irritation, vomiting, and swelling if ingested.

Peace Lily

While peace lilies (Spathiphyllum) are known for their elegant white flowers and air-purifying qualities, they can be harmful to children if ingested. The plant contains calcium oxalate crystals, which can cause irritation, burning sensations in the mouth, throat, and stomach, and even swelling of the tongue. To avoid any potential accidents, it’s best to place this plant out of the reach of small children or opt for a non-toxic option such as a parlor palm.

Autumn Crocus

The autumn crocus has beautiful purple flowers but is highly toxic if consumed. All parts of the plant, particularly the bulb, contain colchicine, a substance that can cause severe gastrointestinal distress. For homes with young children, it’s safer to avoid this plant or choose safer flower options like marigolds or sunflowers.

Aloe Vera

While aloe vera gel is widely known for its healing properties for burns and skin irritations, its leaves are toxic if consumed. If a child bites into an aloe leaf, it can cause symptoms like diarrhea, cramps, and vomiting. Aloe vera’s reputation as a “healing” plant might make it seem safe, but its toxicity in large amounts makes it a dangerous plant for homes with toddlers and babies.

Philodendron

Philodendrons are a favorite for many households due to their attractive leaves and low-maintenance care. However, philodendrons contain calcium oxalate crystals that can irritate the mouth, throat, and gastrointestinal tract if eaten. For homes with young children who might be tempted to chew on leaves, it's a good idea to opt for a safer, non-toxic plant like the rubber plant.

Caladium

Caladiums are beautiful plants with vibrant foliage, often used as ornamental plants in homes. These plants contain calcium oxalate crystals, and if any part of the plant is chewed, it can cause irritation to the mouth and throat, and even swelling. Due to these toxic properties, it’s safer to avoid keeping caladium in homes with small children.

Sago Palm

The sago palm is a striking plant often seen as a decorative indoor palm, but it is extremely toxic to both humans and animals if ingested. Every part of the plant, particularly the seeds, contains a toxin called cycasin, which can cause severe liver damage and even death in young children. For the safety of your little ones, it's best to keep sago palms completely out of your home or replace them with non-toxic palms like the bamboo palm.

ZZ Plant

The ZZ plant is low-maintenance and thrives in low light, but it contains calcium oxalate crystals, which can irritate the skin and cause serious issues if ingested. Keep it out of children’s reach, preferably on high tables or shelves.

Bird of Paradise

While stunning and great for indoor spaces, the Bird of Paradise can be toxic when ingested. It can cause nausea, vomiting, and even drowsiness. As a precaution, it’s better to place this plant in a spot where children cannot easily grab its leaves or flowers.