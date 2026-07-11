10 Luxury Pedicure Trends for Summer 2026 Elevating Your Feet From Beach Walk to Sunset Dinner

Cherry black is a deeper, moodier alternative to cherry red. Dark glossy tones work especially well for evening pedicures because they create contrast against open sandals and lighter summer clothing. According to Who What Wear, nail expert Georgia Dunford names cherry black as one of July 2026’s key pedicure colors, calling black cherry an unexpectedly chic summer choice that works with everything from neutral linen to bright holiday colors.

The shade should read as black cherry rather than flat black. High shine is essential here. Without gloss, the color can look heavy instead of refined.