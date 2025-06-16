10 Nails Designs That Are Just Right for Summer

Bare nails, gradient and polka dots are this season’s favorites. For those who prefer calm naturalness to colorful trends, you may like a manicure that imitates bare nails. It’s a more traditional, elegant look.

Gradient or ombré manicure is a great opportunity to experiment, while adjusting the degree of brightness. You can choose pastel shades, such as soft pink, purple, blue. Or add a touch of brightness with coral, navy and other colors. The possibilities are endless.

Micro designs continue to be relevant this summer. One such variation is a polka dot manicure. With this stylish solution, you can let a new color into your manicure. Use, for example, fashionable shades: pastel yellow or mocha brown. Also, a polka dot print can be an interesting design for an accent nail. It is easy to combine it with floral and berry motifs.