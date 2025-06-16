10 Nails Designs That Are Just Right for Summer
Summer has been quite generous with manicure trends, so there is a variety of designs to choose from. Bright juicy colors, pastel shades, floral designs, gradients and much more. There is definitely a manicure for every taste.
Popular designs
- Did gradient nails for the first time, and I love them! © Mischhh / Reddit
- Polka dot nails. © chilican / Reddit
Bare nails, gradient and polka dots are this season’s favorites. For those who prefer calm naturalness to colorful trends, you may like a manicure that imitates bare nails. It’s a more traditional, elegant look.
Gradient or ombré manicure is a great opportunity to experiment, while adjusting the degree of brightness. You can choose pastel shades, such as soft pink, purple, blue. Or add a touch of brightness with coral, navy and other colors. The possibilities are endless.
Micro designs continue to be relevant this summer. One such variation is a polka dot manicure. With this stylish solution, you can let a new color into your manicure. Use, for example, fashionable shades: pastel yellow or mocha brown. Also, a polka dot print can be an interesting design for an accent nail. It is easy to combine it with floral and berry motifs.
Pastel yellow
Variations of French manicure
“I never get tired of the French manicure.”
French manicure is experiencing a boom in popularity this summer. It is presented in many variations: stylish circled, romantic with floral accents, bright with fruity details, minimalistic multicolored, glittery, pearlescent and many others.
Floral and fruit motifs
“Mini daisies in pastels”
Spring and summer are the perfect time for floral designs. There are many variants, your imagination is the limit. French manicure looks especially cute and elegant with floral accents. One of the most popular design remains daisy. In addition, it’s worth considering cherry blossom.
This summer, micro fruit designs are especially relevant. These can be lemons, oranges, strawberries, cherries and other fruits and berries.
3D designs
“A recent manicure from my amazing nail artist”
Mini nail art and 3D designs are still just as popular this summer. One such trend, namely pearl designs, is catching the eye. According to experts, pearl nails are preferred by many fashionistas. They will be in particular demand among brides.
In addition, accents and 3D details in marine and beach themes look relevant and fresh this summer, like fish, shells and starfish.
Also, designs with crystals and rhinestones are also popular this season. They are bright and shiny. They are the most suitable options to go to a summer party.
Green palette
“Olive green”
All shades of green are in fashion this season. It’s worth paying attention to the deep olive shade, it’s one of the most elegant options now. Also, avocado shade is not inferior to olive.
Designs with mint green look refreshing and non-trivial. And if you like darker colors, you can consider forest green.
Blue
“This shade of blue is beautiful.”
Bright blue is a great alternative to more wintery colors such as burgundy, mocha and classic black. Blue attracts the eye with its depth and richness of color. You can simply paint your nails blue or choose a minimalistic design.
The combination of white and blue colors, inspired by Greek culture, looks even more striking,
Vanilla
“I’m in love with this color.”
Fans of minimalism may like a manicure in a vanilla shade among this season’s trends. This is one of the variations of nude nails, but with a little twist in the form of a special warm shade of vanilla.
