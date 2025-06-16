5 Timeless Manicure Designs That Are on Trend at Any Time
Manicures are more than just nail care, they are a way to express yourself. In a world where trends change at the speed of light, there are stylish solutions that remain timeless. These 5 designs are true classics, tested by fashion, season and mood.
Do you want to look elegant, daring, or truly sophisticated? Then keep this selection — it will come in handy for both everyday life and special occasions.
The article contains photos created with the help of artificial intelligence.
Shiny nude nails
A variant of the modern classic is shiny light nails, also called “glazed donut.” The trend has appeared recently, but will definitely not go out of fashion, as it makes light neutral nails especially attractive. This effect can be achieved thanks to white chrome powder.
Glitter also found its place, but it must be subtle. In the first picture, the grind is a bit too coarse, the nail polish is too bright and not nude at all, so again it’s a miss. But thanks to nude, slightly pinkish or beige nail polish with powder, you’ll get beautiful nails.
Bright monochrome
Pastel orange stands out from the solid-colored, bright coverings. It contains a little white pigment, so it doesn’t look garish. It’s a great option for summer. From bright shades, the color of pink bubblegum also never gets outdated, and lavender is always a luxury option.
Darker monochrome
The color red remains the classic, of course. Burgundy vamp nails will also never go out of fashion. It is believed that this color is more suitable for fall and winter, but in fact it looks great at any time of the year.
Black nail polish has long been a staple for those who like to stand out. The trend originated in the world of punk rock, and then black nails became a chic option that is both bold and elegant. A black manicure can elevate your look, making it modern, bold and undoubtedly stylish.
An alternative to black is a deep navy blue color.
Your-nails-but-better
“How many times do we need to talk about the nude manicure?” you might exclaim, and you’d be right. Your-nails-but-better is the new trend that supports the currently popular image of “quiet luxury.” You might think it’s a regular nude, but no one will appreciate this manicure anymore.
Pastel nail polishes in skin color are quite dense, and those that meet the trend your-nails-but-better are semi-transparent, and thanks to this coating, the nails look natural, but at the same time much neater.
This structure perfectly emphasizes the beauty of the nails, gently showing the border between the nail bed and the free edge. The result is a look of understated sophistication and elegance.
- Just borrowed this nail polish from a relative, and how I love my nails now! © mmelinoee / Reddit
Short square French
- Decided to have a French manicure for my wedding. © JustACoffeeStain / Reddit
This design is an obvious choice in case you go to the salon and can’t decide on the color. For a little variety, add a white chrome powder on top, as in the glazed nails example. If an ordinary French manicure feels boring, and you still don’t know what other color to choose, try replacing the white tips with black ones. It looks amazing.
- My first attempt at a French manicure. Decided to go for black tips. © its_foxy / Reddit
