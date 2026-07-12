10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Nail Salon Chairs Everywhere This Summer 2026
Summer 2026 is filling nail salon chairs with the most exciting pedicure trends the season has ever produced — and the shades and finishes taking over every appointment right now span every fashion mood, every beauty style, and every skin tone. From glazed tangerine and raspberry chrome to delicate floating petal art and watercolor wash patterns, this July’s biggest nail polish shades and gel manicure finishes are built to look stunning in open sandals.
Here are the 10 pedicure trends dominating salon chairs everywhere this summer — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.
Pearl Coral
Pearl coral takes the season’s warmest pink-orange and wraps it in a soft iridescent pearl finish that shifts between coral and champagne in the light. Luminous, sun-kissed, and flattering against every skin tone — the pearlescent pedicure that looks like it was made for open sandals and the golden hour.
Watercolor Wash
Watercolor wash nails flood the nail with soft, translucent waves of color — coral melting into peach, lavender melting into white — like a watercolor painting left to dry in the summer sun. No hard edges, no clean lines, just pure color that looks accidental and completely intentional at the same time — the most artistic, painterly pedicure finish landing on salon chairs right now.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer white gel base and cure fully.
- Drop translucent washes of colored gel — coral, peach, or lavender — across the nail without curing.
- Using a clean thin brush, blend the colors into each other in loose, fluid strokes.
- Cure immediately to lock in the wash effect.
- Seal with a glossy top coat for a luminous, glass-like finish.
Midnight Blue
Midnight blue is the deepest, most dramatic nail polish shade taking over salon chairs this season — a rich, dark blue so saturated it reads almost black in low light and electric in the sun. Cobalt had its moment — midnight blue is the deeper, moodier evolution every stylish toe is reaching for right now. The boldest contrast against bronzed summer skin — the pedicure color that makes every sandal look deliberately styled.
Soft Sage Ombré
Soft sage ombré blends a sheer base seamlessly into a muted, earthy green at the tip — a gradient so subtle and organic it looks like the nail grew that way. The most nature-inspired, effortlessly elevated gel manicure of the season — wearable on every skin tone and stunning in every sandal.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer gel base and cure fully.
- Dab a soft sage gel onto a makeup sponge and press onto the tip of the nail, blending downward.
- Build gradually for a seamless fade.
- Cure and seal with a glossy top coat.
Raspberry Chrome
Raspberry chrome is the most vivid, jewel-toned metallic pedicure right now — a deep, saturated pink-red with a liquid mirror finish that shifts between raspberry and rose in the light. It glows against every skin tone like a gemstone in strappy sandals — the chrome finish that makes every other metallic look understated by comparison.
Sunflower Yellow
Sunflower yellow is the warmest, most radiant yellow nail polish right now — richer and deeper than lemon, softer than neon, sitting in the sweet spot between golden and pure yellow. It glows against bronzed skin in open sandals like the season’s most confident color choice — bold enough to carry an entire look, cheerful enough to make every sandal feel like a vacation.
Ivory White
Ivory white is the warmest, creamiest white nail polish right now — softer than stark white, richer than a skin-tone polish, with a clean finish that glows between ivory and champagne in natural light. It flatters every skin tone, pairs with every sandal, and reads quietly expensive without trying — the most effortlessly elegant white pedicure of the season.
Glazed Cherry Red
Glazed cherry red takes everything classic red promised and delivers it with a high-shine glazed gel finish that looks richer, juicier, and more dimensional than anything a flat red nail polish can replicate. Nail artists say this shade is quietly pushing classic red off the top spot at every salon appointment right now — deeper, glossier, and far more striking against bronzed skin in open sandals.
Floating Petal Art
Floating petal art scatters delicate translucent petals across a clear or sheer gel base — soft blush, white, and lavender blooms that appear to float just beneath the surface of the nail like flowers preserved in glass. The most ethereal, romantic nail art look of the season — delicate enough to feel effortless, distinctive enough to turn heads in every sandal.
How to get this look:
- Apply a clear or sheer gel base and cure fully.
- Place tiny dried or gel flower petals across the nail surface.
- Seal with a clear gel layer over the petals to create the floating effect.
- Cure fully and finish with a thick glossy top coat for a smooth glass-like surface.
Flamingo Pink
Flamingo pink is the most confident, head-turning pink nail polish right now — warmer than hot pink, brighter than blush, and more saturated than any coral. It glows against every skin tone in open sandals like the boldest, most joyful color the season has delivered — the pink that makes every other shade on the polish wall look like it’s playing it safe.
Which of these summer 2026 pedicure trends are you booking first — the jewel-toned drama of raspberry chrome, the delicate romance of floating petal art, or the rich elegance of midnight blue?