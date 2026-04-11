10 Pedicure Trends to Successfully Elevate Your Look for Spring Getaways 2026
Spring brings fresh inspiration for nails, with chic nail art and manicure trends that elevate any look. From creative nail designs to colors and patterns shown to impress, these ideas help anyone successfully refresh their style for the season.
1. Baby pink nails.
Far from dull, baby pink nails are everywhere and incredibly versatile. Unlike the bold Barbie-fuchsia shades of last summer, baby pink is effortlessly wearable, making nails look healthy and polished. Soft and subtle, the perfect pale pink polish always appears well-groomed and luxurious, while the gentle pink tone enhances natural nail undertones and masks imperfections.
2. French Tip Toes.
If there’s one pedicure trend dominating right now, it’s the French tip. Many fashionistas prefer crisp white tips peeking from their sandals. The style feels timeless and effortlessly luxurious.
3. Rich earth tones.
Earth tones are perfect for neutral nails. ‘They’re elegant shades that feel sophisticated and chic,’ says Streets, pointing to chocolate browns, like this one from Manicurist, or oyster-gray with pearlescent hints. Ishizu agrees, adding that sage greens and olives are also standout shades to watch.
4. Milky white.
The crowning jewel of the ‘clean-girl’ nail is a milky manicure, and it’s easy to see why. Simple and minimal, it gives nails a naturally healthy look. ‘Sheer whites or creamy neutrals look effortlessly chic on any nail length, short or long,’ explains Streets. ‘The neutral shade appears clean and polished, making it the perfect understated complement to any outfit.’
Glazed finishes remain hugely popular, pairing beautifully with light nail colors, as this opalescent white combo shows.
5. Cherry red.
Red nails are timeless and work for every season, but Falcone particularly loves them for spring, and we agree. Bold yet playful, red nails check all the boxes. Go brighter this season with shades like OPI’s Big Apple Red or Chanel’s Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour Incendiaire. We also adore Hermès Les Nail Polish in Rouge Casaque, known for its rich pigment and glossy finish, and JINSoon’s Ardor, a vivid red with pink undertones.
6. Polka Dot pedicure.
Polka dots are subtly making their way onto toes this spring, bringing a playful touch without going overboard. Rather than full-on nail art, try a sheer or pale pink base with tiny dotted accents. Brown-and-blush pairings, in particular, feel perfectly 2026 spring-ready
7. Soft Lavender pedicure.
We’re all for adding a touch of romance to the smallest details of life, whether in your daily routines or your manicure, and no shade evokes that dreamy feeling quite like lavender. Ganzorigt notes that this ethereal hue will remain the ultimate spring nail color this season.
8. Beige tint pedicure.
Nude nails are timeless, with a shade to flatter every skin tone, but a beige manicure is what you’ll find on the nails of the most stylish people. From barely-there BB cream tones to warmer sandy taupes, beige nails are anything but boring. This light shade pairs with everything and makes nails look polished and refined. There’s also room for creativity, this manicure blends three different milky neutrals to craft a tonal beige look.
9. Butter yellow pedicure.
Butter yellow remains a spring favorite, adding a soft, uplifting vibe to pedicures. ’After standing out last spring, this creamy pastel is set to shine again,’ says London-based pedicurist Milly Mason. ’It’s gentle and surprisingly wearable on toes, giving a fresh pop of color without feeling too bold, and even works beautifully as a French tip.’ The creamy undertone keeps it flattering and approachable, steering clear of the brightness that can make yellow feel intimidating.
10. Silver chrome pedicure.
’For pedicures, I always lean toward neutrals, but never basic,’ Boyce shares, noting that her favorites are black, white, milky pink, and silver chrome, the latter being her current top pick. ’It’s edgy, modern, and still reads as neutral,’ she adds.
Silver chrome is versatile too: you can opt for a subtle pearlescent wash or go full metallic for a bold, mirror-like effect. Either way, it’s a striking choice for a year-round pedicure. As Boyce says, ’It doesn’t feel seasonal; it just feels cool.’
Embracing these spring nail trends brings a chic, uplifting touch to every look. With inspiring nail art and designs shown to impress, anyone can successfully celebrate the season in style.
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Which spring nail color or design are you most excited to try this season?