10 Pedicure Trends to Successfully Elevate Your Look for Spring Getaways 2026

The crowning jewel of the ‘clean-girl’ nail is a milky manicure, and it’s easy to see why. Simple and minimal, it gives nails a naturally healthy look. ‘Sheer whites or creamy neutrals look effortlessly chic on any nail length, short or long,’ explains Streets. ‘The neutral shade appears clean and polished, making it the perfect understated complement to any outfit.’

Glazed finishes remain hugely popular, pairing beautifully with light nail colors, as this opalescent white combo shows.