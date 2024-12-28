12 People Reveal Incredible Results of Their Weight Loss Journey

Watching someone achieve their goals is truly inspiring. These 12 stories are basically the ultimate makeover montage — but not just on the outside. We’re talking full-on life glow-ups that took grit, time, and extreme determination. Let’s witness these fabulous transformations.

1. “Here’s what a 70 lb loss does to your face.”

2. “I don’t even feel like my face looks like the same person...”

3. “I feel like the light in my eyes came back! The eyes really never lie.”

4. “11 months. Here is an update on my journey!”

5. “About 2 years. Weight loss progress.”

6. “Face changes in the same sweatshirt.”

7. “I’m still on my weight loss journey and feeling really proud of myself ❤️”

8. “Found these shorts in my closet; figured I should do a side-by-side.”

9. “Took progress photos every day to get motivation to keep going.”

10. “As far as fitness goes, lift heavy and SHOW UP!”

11. “Merry Christmas to me. No secret. Calorie deficit, high protein, no carbs, walking daily 4 miles, and strength training!”

12. “I don’t even recognize the gal on the left.”