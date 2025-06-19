10 Things That Are Best to Leave at Home When Going on a Trip
Traveling is not about suitcases full of “just in case you need it” stuff. It’s about lightness, freedom of movement and the ability to adapt. Experienced travelers know how to pack quickly and intelligently, because they know what’s really important and what’s worth giving up. Here are 10 things that, according to the pros, you should not take with you to the trip.
1. Too much clothes
Beginner travelers pack as much stuff in their suitcase as if they are going on a year-long expedition: outfits “for the evening,” “for warm weather,” “for cold weather,” “and this one is just beautiful.” Experienced travelers act differently: they take 5–6 pieces of clothes that can be easily combined with each other. The main thing is versatility, convenience and the possibility of washing while traveling.
2. A voluminous neck pillow
They are, of course, soft and cozy. But in reality, they are bulky and uncomfortable to transport. Most travelers either hang them on their backpack, where they hang around and get in the way, or never use them. They can be replaced by inflatable pillows or just a twisted hoodie tucked under the neck.
3. A lot of beauty products
A big bottle of shampoo and conditioner and XXL shower gel are best left for the home bathroom. On the road — especially in hand luggage — such volumes are excessive and often fall under security restrictions. Experienced travelers take miniatures or use the products provided by the hotel.
4. Valuable jewelry
You’re not in Milan for a fashion show, you’re traveling. Diamonds and heirloom earrings are an unnecessary headache. They are easy to lose, difficult to secure, and attract unnecessary attention. It’s much better to take a couple of cute but inexpensive accessories that you are not afraid of dropping in the sea or forgetting in the hotel.
5. Four pairs of shoes
These are for excursions, these are for the evening, these are for the beach, and these are just in case. As a result, half of your suitcase is full of shoes, and you wear only sneakers. Experienced tourists take a maximum of two pairs: one comfortable and universal (for walking), the other lightweight to replace it (depending on the type of travel).
6. A lot of cash
Gone are the days when you had to carry a lot of cash under your insole. Nowadays, you can take only the amount you need, and in case of force majeure, almost everywhere you can use a money transfer service: send money from your account and receive the currency of the country you need at a specialized office. Carrying large sums with you is unnecessary stress and risk.
7. Passport cover
It looks nice, but in practice it often gets in the way. Especially at the border: the staff have to remove the cover to check your documents. It is better to use a lightweight, transparent and functional holder or do without it at all.
8. Paper books
Yes, the smell of paper and tactile sensations are wonderful. But a 500-page novel weighs almost as much as a laptop. An e-book or an app on your phone accomplishes the same task without overloading your backpack.
9. Clothing requiring special care
If an item requires ironing, dry cleaning, delicate washing, it is better to leave it at home. Practicality and unpretentiousness are important when traveling. Take clothes made of non-wrinkle fabrics that can be washed in the sink and worn again in a day.
10. Anything that “might come in handy”
This is the most dangerous thing. A raincoat, spare swimsuit, 3 adapters, a thermos and a mini-stove. Yes, they may come in handy, but they probably won’t. You can buy everything you need on the spot. And everything unnecessary will take up space and weigh down your suitcase.
Summary: Experienced travelers think like minimalists. They know—the less, the better. Light luggage isn’t just about stuff. It’s about freedom, spontaneity and less stress.
Pack wisely and travel light! And to be 100% sure, check out the other travel stories on our website!