10+ Things That Might Save Your Life Someday

3. If the wolf comes closer, appear larger and louder.

Raise your arms above your head to look bigger. Clap your hands and shout confidently. It might not scare the wolf, but it could confuse or delay it — buying you time to act.

4. Back away slowly without turning your back.

Stay calm and balanced. Keep your eyes on the wolf, but avoid direct eye contact. Move backward gradually without sudden movements.

5. If possible, climb a tree — but don’t lose sight of the wolf.

Trees offer a safe vantage point. Keep watching the animal as you climb to avoid being caught off guard.

6. If a wolf attacks, curl into a protective ball.

Cover your head and neck with your arms. Stay as still and compact as possible to protect vital areas.

7. Defend yourself by aiming for the face.

Throw sticks, rocks, or anything within reach at the wolf’s face. A sudden hit may make it reconsider the confrontation and retreat.

8. If you’re in a group, form a circle.

Stand close together, facing outward. This helps you monitor the wolf’s movement from all directions and appear more intimidating as a group.