10 Times Family Drama Felt Like a Rollercoaster of Emotions
Family drama has often stemmed from a bunch of reasons. One of the most common could be different values, lifestyles, beliefs, and ways of communicating. All these differences naturally cause conflicts that stir a rollercoaster of emotions, just like in these stories.
1.
So, all my life, my mom would talk about what a difficult baby I was. And she would talk about how much better of a baby my older sister was.
So one summer we go to the big family reunion. All the most distant relatives present. My older sister didn’t come because she had just gotten married and was off on honeymoon.
Anyways. Mom launches in on me, talking about how bad a baby I was, and everyone’s just kinda letting her wind herself up about it because that’s how she be, and she says how my older sister was such a good baby, and my aunt blurts out, “How would you know?”
It turned into a whole fight, and eventually someone took me aside and explained that my mom lost custody of my older sister when she was a newborn and didn’t get it back until she was 4 or 5. © Unknown author / Reddit
2.
I was 7 reading through my dad’s text with my mom. They had just divorced. They were arguing, and he said, “That’s why ***** isn’t my actual son.”
I mentioned it to my parents and they burst. My brother still has no idea 🙃 I’m 26 now. © muselessiam / Reddit
3.
My uncle (mother’s brother) was with his wife for 40 years, married for 38 years and they have 2 grown children. After his FIL died, and they received the inheritance of a few million, his wife looked out of the window when she heard a car. She then saw my uncle kissing another woman in the car.
She confronted him and found out he had been cheating on her since they got together, but waited with divorce until they got the inheritance. He then left her for the woman he had an affair with, until she got cancer. He then left her as well. © Pale-Giraffe-4759 / Reddit
4.
My brother dated a woman for almost ten years. She was beautiful, smart and funny. Turned out she was also a pathological liar.
The whole time she was in medical school and residency, she was actually not. She had flunked out after the first year. She got a fake diploma and stethoscope. Her parents knew, and her fellow med students knew, but no one wanted to be the one to tell my brother.
Turns out that she was concurrently seeing a very wealthy, older property developer. She ended up marrying him and having six kids. © KathAlMyPal / Reddit
5.
My MIL always joked about me not being “good enough” for her daughter. I laughed it off for years. But on our 5-year wedding anniversary, she showed up with a tall, handsome man and smiled smugly.
“Meet Eric,” she said. I didn’t know what to expect, but my wife instantly lit up. She hugged him and said, “Oh my gosh, it’s been decades!”
Turns out, he was her childhood neighbor. Over dinner, he kept going on about how happy he was to see her settled with someone who clearly adored her. My MIL didn’t say a word, but the look on her face said everything.
Since then, she’s softened a lot. She still makes the occasional snarky remark, but nothing like before.
6.
At a family reunion, my uncle decided it was the perfect time to announce that he had secretly married his girlfriend of five years, someone most of the family didn’t even know existed! While everyone was still processing this surprise, my aunt blurted out that she had just filed for divorce, completely overshadowing his moment.
The room fell silent as everyone exchanged awkward glances, trying to figure out whether to congratulate or console them. To top it off, my grandma dramatically declared she was “done with all of us” and left the table, leaving everyone stunned and speechless. © Bitter-Departure5586 / Reddit
7.
Grandfather started seeing his high school sweetheart again while my grandmother was on her deathbed.
Grandfather and high school sweetheart are headed on international vacation soon with his money that he didn’t use on my grandmother’s hospice care. © Adorable-Cricket9370 / Reddit
8.
Not really crazy, but my grandparents on my father’s side don’t like me for whatever reason. When I was in first grade, they brought my brother a bicycle and didn’t bring me one.
I cried, and my grandfather felt bad and bought me one too. My grandmother told me, “I tried to tell him you weren’t worth it, but he wouldn’t listen.” © alli3kinz / Reddit
9.
You know the way you hear about those married men who go away on business but really, they are with their other wife and kids in another town? Yup, my uncle was doing this for years. Had another wife and another kid, as well as my aunt and three cousins.
He was a travelling salesman, so good cover. Anyhow, both women found out, kicked him to the curb, he is now living with my grandmother and lost his job too. Woman number 2 is suing for maintenance for the kid. My two younger cousins pretty much want nothing to do with him, and he is now the family black sheep. © Trinketk / Reddit
10.
My cousin just had twins, a boy and a girl. She called the boy Hugo. Then, two days later, I got a dog and named him Hugo because my best friend at the time was called Hugo.
My cousin liked that they shared the name, but my aunt went ballistic and completely blocked contact from us. She said it was because I (a 10-year-old) had tried comparing her grandchild to a dirty dog. © Vast_Butterscotch_22 / Reddit
