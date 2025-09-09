10 Times Family Drama Felt Like a Rollercoaster of Emotions

So, all my life, my mom would talk about what a difficult baby I was. And she would talk about how much better of a baby my older sister was.

So one summer we go to the big family reunion. All the most distant relatives present. My older sister didn’t come because she had just gotten married and was off on honeymoon.

Anyways. Mom launches in on me, talking about how bad a baby I was, and everyone’s just kinda letting her wind herself up about it because that’s how she be, and she says how my older sister was such a good baby, and my aunt blurts out, “How would you know?”

It turned into a whole fight, and eventually someone took me aside and explained that my mom lost custody of my older sister when she was a newborn and didn’t get it back until she was 4 or 5. © Unknown author / Reddit