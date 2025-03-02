10 Warning Signs You Might Have a Nickel Allergy and Your Body Is Telling You

Nickel can cause dry, cracked skin and cause the skin to become rough, dry, and irritated, often where jewelry or metallic items come into contact with your skin. This might not be a full-blown rash but more like patches of uncomfortable, flaky skin. For many, this shows up on the ears, eyelids, neck, wrists, or even along the waistline from wearing a belt. It can feel like persistent skin dryness that doesn’t respond well to moisturizing, and it often worsens with repeated exposure.