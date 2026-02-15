10 Workplace Success Stories That Remind Us Kindness Leads to Lifelong Happiness

I don't think most of these stories are real, but they do teach important moral lessons. Hard work and integrity still matter in the workplace. The company I had worked for pretty much my entire adult life was already struggling; the pandemic shutdown was the final nail in the coffin. I was out of work for almost two years and convinced that my career was over. One day I got a call to interview for a formerly rival company that knew my reputation. I assumed they wanted to hire me in the same capacity as a designer, but after the interview, they told me that they were expanding and wanted to hire me to oversee their entire West coast operation. At 47, I suddenly found myself in an senior executive position for the first time in my life, with no prior management experience, but based entirely on my reputation for integrity and cooperation. Sometimes it's better to succeed through hard work and dedication than constantly clawing for the next opportunity.