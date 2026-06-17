11 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026, According to Nail Artists
Summer 2026 is bringing bold nail polish shades, elegant nail art, and eye-catching nail designs to the spotlight. Whether you love gel manicure styles, nude nails, or sparkling chrome nails, these trendy pedicure ideas are set to be everywhere this season.
Barbie Pink Pedicure With Silver Foil Accents
Barbie-inspired nail colors continue to dominate beauty trends, and this playful shade feels perfect for summer 2026. The silver foil details add a touch of glamorous nail art while keeping the design fresh and modern. This look shines especially bright with a glossy gel manicure finish.
Pastel Rainbow Pedicure
Soft pastel nail colors create a cheerful and effortless look for summer 2026. Using different shades on each toe gives these nail designs a fun, creative twist without feeling overwhelming. This trend works beautifully with gel nails and even a simple home manicure.
Burgundy Pedicure With a Gold Half-Moon
Deep burgundy paired with metallic gold creates an elegant combination inspired by quiet luxury nails. The golden half-moon detail elevates the nail art and makes the pedicure feel sophisticated for summer 2026. It’s a stylish alternative to traditional nude nails and French manicure designs.
Silver Shimmer Pedicure
Sparkling silver nail polish remains a timeless choice for those who love eye-catching nail designs. The reflective finish catches the sunlight beautifully, making it a perfect option for summer 2026. It can also mimic the effect of chrome nails while staying effortlessly chic.
Glittering Emerald Green Pedicure
Rich emerald is one of the most luxurious nail colors to wear during summer 2026. The shimmering finish gives this nail art design extra depth and elegance without requiring additional details. It looks especially stunning when paired with glossy gel nails.
Neon Lilac Pedicure
Bright lilac shades are making a major comeback among trendy nail colors. This vibrant nail polish instantly adds energy to any summer 2026 look while remaining softer than traditional neon pinks. The bold shade works particularly well on short nails and gel manicure styles.
Matte Black Pedicure
Matte finishes continue to reinvent classic nail designs, and black remains a standout favorite. This dramatic pedicure offers a sleek, fashion-forward look for summer 2026 without relying on elaborate nail art. The velvety texture gives the design a modern edge.
Sky Blue Pedicure With Daisies
Floral nail art never goes out of style, especially during summer 2026. Tiny daisy accents bring a playful and feminine touch to the soft blue base, creating charming nail designs perfect for vacations. The combination feels fresh, youthful and effortlessly seasonal.
White Pedicure With Pink Hearts
Heart-inspired nail art adds a sweet and romantic detail to a classic white base. This adorable design is expected to remain popular throughout summer 2026 thanks to its playful personality. Soft pink accents pair beautifully with glossy gel nails and glazed nails finishes.
Pedicure With an Accent Big Toe Nail
Accent nails continue to be one of the easiest ways to personalize nail designs. Highlighting the big toe with extra nail art, shimmer, or a unique pattern creates a trendy focal point for summer 2026. This technique works with everything from nude nails to bold gel manicure styles.
Gold Shimmer Pedicure
Golden shimmer delivers a luxurious glow that feels perfect for sunny days and warm evenings. As one of the most versatile nail colors for summer 2026, it complements both quiet luxury nails and more glamorous nail art looks. The sparkling finish makes even simple gel nails feel special.
Whether you prefer bold nail colors or subtle nail art, summer 2026 offers a pedicure trend for every style. From gel nails and chrome nails to playful nail designs, these looks are perfect for adding a fresh seasonal touch.
Comments
I love the white with hearts on the toe nails 🤍🦶😍 and sky blue is second pick 💙