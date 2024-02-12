12 Celebrities Whose Shoe Choices Scream, “Comfort Is for the Weak!”

Looking at the sleek and stunning Hollywood stars on the red carpet, it’s easy to overlook their discomfort, especially when one of their biggest sacrifices often involves enduring uncomfortable shoes. Whether too snug, too loose, or simply not the right fit, ill-fitting heels can swiftly turn glamour into a nightmare. Nevertheless, we admire these women for maintaining their poise with a big smile.

The crisscrossing straps seemed to squeeze Kim Kardashian’s feet. She even posted a pic after taking them off.

Undoubtedly, they looked elegant, but Christina Hendricks’s gold jeweled shoes appeared a bit too small for her.

Lady Gaga took the platform heel trend to the extreme, so she had to put extra effort into balancing her super-high shoes.

Like Natalie Portman’s strappy sandals, sometimes our straps aren’t tightened enough to keep them snug around our heels.

These stylish beige suede heels might not fit Jennifer Garner properly, as her pinky toe was overhanging.

Kourtney Kardashian’s feet appeared to sweat in her see-through heels.

Jessica Alba’s white heels seemed a bit small, as she was spotted losing her balance in them.

On the flip side, Jennifer Lawrence’s black high-heel sandals might’ve been a tad too big for her.

Jennifer Hudson’s pinky toe seemed to suffer a little under the transparent straps of her cute sandals.

Britney Spears’ silver sandals seemed way too small, barely able to contain her feet.

Amy Adams’ feet were a bit too wide for her pretty black sandals.

Sarah Paulson could also wear shoes with a bit of extra space for her wide feet.

Celebrities aren’t just talented in their work—they’re also pros at handling awkward moments. For them, the show must go on, whatever happens!

