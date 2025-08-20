12 Silent Marriage Killers Hiding in Your Routine

It’s not always major betrayals, heated arguments, or infidelities that destroy a marriage. Sometimes, it’s the small, almost imperceptible everyday gestures that repeat themselves day after day that wear down the bond. And what’s worse, many of these habits seem harmless or even “normal.”

In this article, we’ll tell you what those “silent” habits are that could be sabotaging your relationship, why they act like emotional termites, and what you can do to reverse them before it’s too late. Because yes: love often doesn’t die from one blow, but from a thousand little oversights.