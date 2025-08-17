18+ Coincidences That Made the World Feel Surreal

Sometimes the universe lines things up just right, and it’s almost impossible to believe it wasn’t planned. Sometime these coincidences are so spot-on, they feel scripted. Whether it’s fate, luck, or just really wild timing, these moments are guaranteed to blow your mind.

1. “My dog and I have the same hair.”

2.

I used to get two buses home from work. I got off the first one having left my phone and keys on the front seat of the bus without realizing. Then I got on the second bus, went to my favorite front seat, and I was in disbelief when I saw my possessions that I didn’t know were missing were waiting for me.

The bus had changed driver and route. Still freaks me out to this day. © bigphazell / Reddit

3. “The way these concrete balls lined up to look like wheels.”

4.

“Here in my little town in northwest England there’s a good kebab shop from which the lads and I have ordered for years. We’ve been in there after countless nights out and had them deliver to our doors, so we know the guys who work there pretty well. They’re mostly Turkish.

Once, a few of us got together for a short break in Turkey. Having got off the plane, we waited in the car park outside for another pal who’d been on a different flight. As we stood, soaking in the ambience of a new country, none other than the tall guy from our local kebab shop walked across the road right in front of us, two thousand miles from home. That was weird.” © Superbead / Reddit

5. “After this lucky shot, we tried to recreate it, didn’t work.”

6.

“Seeing Paul McCartney (The Beatles) on TV in 2001, and noticing he was tall. Next day I’m walking down a very quiet street, and walking towards me is a really tall guy, and it was Paul McCartney. He must’ve seen my expression so he veered my way, stuck his hand out and said, ’Hi mate.’

I was shocked. 18 years later, I’m still shocked, lol.” © Unknown author / Reddit

7. “My parents went to an art shop on their vacation and saw a drawing that looks like me.”

8.

“Nobody believes me when I tell this story, but one day my husband and I ran into the same couple at 3 different places, in 2 different states.

So my husband and I had an errand to run out of state. We leave early and stop to get breakfast. The couple was sitting across from us. The lady had on a funky shirt, which is why she stuck out in my mind.

After breakfast, we drive the next state over to the office we have an appointment at. We’re waiting in the lobby and the couple from the breakfast joint walks in! Weird!

So we spend the day finishing up our errands, and then we drive back home. I didn’t feel like cooking so we stopped to get some dinner at the pub. We sit down at the table, and guess who’s already eating at the table behind us? The same couple!” © Unknown author / Reddit

9. “Mushrooms sprouted around the window in our fairy house! Now it’s super legit!”

10.

“I was in St. Augustine on vacation. On the way there, I just happened to think about this girl I knew back in college in Orlando. Just sorta wondered what she was up to and the like.

So I ran into her in a bar there the first night. She was there celebrating graduating from PA school.” © Col_Walter_**** / Reddit

11. “There’s a bathroom in my parent’s house that is lit by a single window and this is what happens every day.”

12.

“Was sitting in a restaurant about 200 miles from where I live telling my mother (who was visiting from a different country) about a trip I had to another country (about 6000 miles away) with a colleague, and the lady at the table next to us leans over and says, ’I think you’re talking about my son.’ Turns out, I was sitting next to my colleague’s parents while showing my mum pictures of our trip.” © denkmit / Reddit

13. “This bug on the outside of my window looks like a fairy.”

“Fairies are real and this is the PROOF.” © yami.mementomori / Reddit

14.

“In grade 10 English class, the teacher didn’t have anything planned for us to do, and it was close to the end of the year I guess, so she goes to the big cupboard in the corner and pulls out a stack of copies. It’s examples of successful essays written during a final exam so we can learn what a good one looks like and how to build a narrative, etc.

The topic of these was ’What was the most pivotal moment of your life?’ There were three examples, ranging in proficiency. We read through the first two, and I volunteer to read the last one aloud.

I start reading... and I stop. The essay was about... me. My big sister had gotten a really good mark 6 years earlier on her final exam essay, which she wrote about the day I was born. I got pretty emotional about that one.” © intersnatches / Reddit

15. “I got a holographic quarter in my change!”

16.

“My wife and I were in Tucson visiting my mother, who just moved there. My wife decided she wanted a tamale. We drove around for two hours, stopping in restaurants looking for tamales. Couldn’t find one.

Went back to my mother’s apartment. Literally two minutes later, somebody knocked on the door of my mother’s apartment, asking us if anyone wanted to buy any tamales.” © Unknown author / Reddit

17. “My daughter’s freckles are in a straight line.”

18.

“My old work ran a secret Santa once the week before Christmas. It was a $10 limit, and the person I was buying for I didn’t know very well. I left my buying to the last minute because I just didn’t know what to get her.

So I was in town and walking past some shops when, lo and behold, I see an old copy of Oliver Twist in the window of the 2nd hand book store. It just called to me, so I went in and picked it up. I checked the first page for the cost, and guess what? $10 — perfect.

So come the day of the secret Santa, we were all opening our gifts, some 150 people. Out of the corner of my eye, I see some people crowding around a woman who is crying. I keep listening and people are calling out for the person who was her Santa. I go over and reveal that it was me.

The lady I had bought for was crying and hugged me. She said 10 years ago her house burned down along with all her possessions. The book that I bought her, was her favorite and also the exact same edition, so had the exact same cover she remembered.

Because it was a second hand book it was even weathered in the same places she remembered, so it was as if I’d grabbed the book off her shelf before the fire and delivered it to her 10 years later.” © Ripley2179 / Reddit

19. “I work in a kitchen and everyone says I look like the guy from ratatouille. Every minute.”

20.

“A friend saw me at a bus stop so he came and shook my hand. Then he said ‘Sorry, you look like someone I know.’ That’s when I realized it wasn’t my friend and this guy just really looks like him. We both just happened to look like someone else in each others life.”

© treearemadeofbark / Reddit

21. “The dumpling I was eating had a tiny ear on it.”