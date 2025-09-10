15+ People Who Just Wanted a Nice Photo, but the Universe Had Other Plans

Sometimes the only thing that is needed to get a perfect photo is luck. We put together photos that show that the funniest moments can’t be planned.

19. “This photo of a pelican trying to eat my phone”

18. The photo looks romantic until you notice that someone is clearly odd here.

17. “You try smiling after sitting in a car with your parents for 10 hours before smartphones existed.”

16. “Our group photo”

15. “Every time we try and take a sweet photo, my cat morphs into a Demogorgon.”

14. “My friends got married. Did NOT know they were taking a photo in the window and photobombed the picture.”

13. “My friend’s daughter just dropped the best wedding photobomb I’ve seen in a while.”

12. Family photo

11. “My girlfriend photobombed my parents and sister...”

10. “Best picture from my trip to London. You probably can’t get a more Londonish expression than that!”

9. “My grandmother being photobombed by some beefcake in 1941”

8. “A perfect end of year Zoom meeting with my boss photobombed”

7. “My sister graduated college yesterday. My dad found the cake...”

6. “Photobombing my sister’s wedding”

5. “Well, what can I say? You can’t choose your family!”

4. “Had a wonderful day hiking Larch Valley and came back to the lake to take a few photos when this cute little guy popped up to have his portrait taken.”

3. “Cat photobombing my granny and grandad’s wedding day in 1953.”

2. “Tons of pictures of this one from my daughter’s newborn pictures, but this is hysterical.”

This dog would like you to know that she is still the cutest little baby in this household and will not be replaced! © O_O—ohboy / Reddit

1. “Had the gang over for a BBQ yesterday. Normally she hates the camera, but with all of her friends over, Moe decided to show off and steal the spotlight.”