12 Pedicure Trends Taking Over Nail Salons Everywhere This FIFA World Cup Summer 2026

The French pedicure in the image is crisp, recognizable, and understated, with softly squared toes and a translucent base that allows the natural nail to remain visible. Maryna Slynko, founder of Slynko Beauty Bloom Studio and an international nail educator, says the French pedicure remains popular because it looks clean, polished, and versatile with virtually any outfit or footwear.

That makes it particularly useful during the World Cup: fans can wear jerseys, colorful accessories, or team scarves without their toes competing with the rest of the look. A glossy top coat keeps the familiar design fresh for summer 2026 rather than overly formal or dated.