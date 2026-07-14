12 Manicure Trends Taking Over Nail Salons This Summer 2026—Perfect for Your Pool Party Look

Summer 2026 is turning manicures into a study in contrast — soft, glossy neutrals on one side, juicy, sunlit color on the other. Nail techs say their appointment books are filling up with requests for exactly this poolside mood, and Allure’s summer 2026 color forecast backs it up, pointing to the same shift toward contrast-driven, sun-ready looks. Here are the 12 manicure trends nail artists are booking the most for pool party season.