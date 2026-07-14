12 Manicure Trends Taking Over Nail Salons This Summer 2026—Perfect for Your Pool Party Look
Summer 2026 is turning manicures into a study in contrast — soft, glossy neutrals on one side, juicy, sunlit color on the other. Nail techs say their appointment books are filling up with requests for exactly this poolside mood, and Allure’s summer 2026 color forecast backs it up, pointing to the same shift toward contrast-driven, sun-ready looks. Here are the 12 manicure trends nail artists are booking the most for pool party season.
1. Milky White Almond Nails
White nails are not disappearing this summer, but they are becoming softer. In Allure’s summer 2026 nail color forecast, Los Angeles nail artist Sarah Chue says the shift is away from stark white and toward cloud white, eggshell, chantilly and other diffused shades that let a hint of the natural nail show through. That makes a milky white almond manicure feel cleaner and more modern than a flat, opaque white.
2. Soft Micro-French Almond Nails
The French manicure is still one of the safest summer choices, but the 2026 version is thinner, softer, and less sharply divided. Allure’s short-nail guide notes that micro-French tips work especially well on short or natural nails because they need very little free edge, while Miss Pop says the style looks particularly good on shorter nails.
3. Hot Fuchsia Stiletto Nails
Fuchsia is one of the boldest colors in the summer 2026 palette. Allure describes it as a bright, energetic pink that mirrors tropical flowers and sunset tones, and Chue specifically expects bright pink with cat-eye shimmer to be popular this season.
4. Glossy Blood-Orange Red Nails
Classic red is getting a warmer summer update. Allure’s 2026 color guide highlights blood-orange as a shade sitting between red and orange, with a citrusy warmth that feels instantly summery. Byrdie’s nail-artist forecast also points to true reds and orange-toned reds as standout vacation colors for the season.
5. Pool-Glazed Sea Glass Nails
Sea glass nails are made for a poolside setting. Byrdie describes the trend as a semi-sheer, cool-toned manicure with a frosted, ocean-worn finish, often created with jelly polish to get that translucent glass effect.
6. 3D Seashell Mermaid Nails
Textured nail art is one of the biggest summer 2026 stories. Allure’s summer nail-art report says the season’s designs are taking inspiration from tactile beach moments, including rippling water, ridged seashells, 3D flowers, swirls, and raised details. Nail artist Natalia Mercedes explains that 3D designs are growing because they feel playful and match the mood of summer.
7. Jelly Citrus French Tips
Jelly nails are one of the easiest ways to make a manicure feel summery. InStyle’s summer 2026 jelly French guide describes the look as an opaque or nude base with translucent tips in shades like poolwater blue, sunset orange, lime green, and tangerine. Nail artist Skyla Kresse also told InStyle that bright colors and jelly tips are part of the fun, bold designs clients are asking for.
8. Golden Hour Aura Nails
Golden hour nails are the sunset version of a summer manicure. Cosmopolitan reports that the trend blends orange, yellow, pink, and purple into a soft gradient inspired by the light just before sunset. California-based nail artist Ramon Duran says the look captures the warm glow of the golden hour and works beautifully for summer.
9. Magnetic Velvet Cat-Eye Nails
Velvet and cat-eye nails are no longer just cold-weather manicures. Byrdie’s summer velvet nail report explains that the look is created with magnetic polish and a handheld magnet, giving the nails a soft shimmer that catches the light. For summer, Byrdie points to pool-blue hues, pastel cat-eye designs, mermaid effects, and French versions of the trend.
10. Fruit Cocktail Accent Nails
Fruit nails are one of summer 2026’s most playful manicure trends. Vogue reports that fruit-inspired nail art is trending in designs ranging from tiny minimalist accents to more detailed strawberries, blueberries, watermelons, and olives. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen says fruit nails feel colorful, nostalgic, and instantly summery.
11. Sky Blue Poolside Nails
Sky blue is one of the defining colors of summer 2026. Allure’s color forecast says Jin Soon Choi describes the shade as cool and clean, while Vogue calls sky blue a summer shade that works in solid polish, florals, clouds, and cat-eye finishes.
12. Fine Vertical Line Nail Art
Minimalist nail art is also getting a summer update. Byrdie’s summer 2026 trend report quotes celebrity nail artist Erica de los Santos, who expects clean, vertical line work to lead because it gives nails a longer, more refined look without feeling overdone.