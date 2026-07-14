10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs

The classic French pedicure — opaque nude base, a thin hard white line, sharp high-contrast tip — is the design nail techs say is having its most dated moment in years.

It’s not that the French pedicure itself is over; it’s that this exact, decades-old version of it, with its stiff line and flat white, now reads as a default rather than a deliberate choice next to 2026’s softer reinventions: the French ombré that melts the tip into the base with no visible edge, pearl or gold-lined tips that catch the light instead of just contrasting against it, and colored tips that swap white out entirely.

Nail technicians describe it as the one look every client still asks for by habit — and the one they’re almost always talked into upgrading once they see the alternative.