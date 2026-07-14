10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs
Nail techs often spot the biggest pedicure trends before anyone else. The kindness they show people during every salon appointment gives them a clear view of what’s dominating summer 2026, from fresh French manicure updates to eye-catching nail art, nail polish, and nail designs. These looks don’t take over overnight. They grow through repeated requests until one day it becomes clear that the same styles are appearing on nails again and again, proving they’ve become the season’s biggest trends.
Seaglass Nails
Seaglass nails are the finish nail artists on both coasts are quietly pushing past standard jelly and glass nails this summer — and the difference is entirely in the texture. The technique uses a frosted, slightly matte translucent gel in a soft aqua, sea-foam or pale green that mimics the clouded, sun-worn look of real beach glass, rather than the glossy clarity that jelly and glass nails both chase. Nail artists say it’s the pedicure that photographs like it belongs on a shoreline — soft, weathered, and completely unlike anything shiny currently on the polish wall.
Cat-Eye Magnetic Chrome
Cat-eye magnetic chrome is the most technically distinct metallic finish arriving on toes this summer — and it works on a completely different principle than standard chrome or duochrome. A magnetized polish is pulled with a small tool while curing, dragging the pigment into a single luminous stripe that shifts position as the foot moves, creating an optical, almost holographic line rather than an even metallic wash. Nail technicians describe it as the finish clients can’t stop tilting their feet to watch.
Gingham Toe Art
Gingham toe art is the unexpected pattern crossover nail artists are borrowing straight from summer picnic and resortwear prints. A fine checkered gingham pattern, usually in white against a soft red, blue, or yellow base, is hand-painted onto one or two accent nails, giving the set a playful, fashion-adjacent detail that feels distinct from florals or geometric shapes already dominating the season. It’s described as the print that makes a simple pedicure look like it was styled rather than just painted.
Lagoon Teal
Lagoon teal is the deep, saturated blue-green nail artists are recommending for clients who find powder blue too soft and bottle green too solidly green. This specific tone carries the richness of tropical lagoon water — more blue than emerald, more saturated than aqua — delivering a jewel-toned color that reads as considered and grown-up against bronzed summer skin. It’s described as the shade that convinces people who claim they “don’t really wear blue or green” to book it anyway.
Wave-Tip French
Wave-tip French is the update nail artists are giving the classic French pedicure now that straight tips and reverse half-moons have both had their moment. The contrasting tip line is painted as a soft, undulating wave rather than a straight edge or clean curve, giving the design a fluid, almost water-like movement across the nail. Nail technicians say it keeps the French pedicure’s polish while finally giving it a shape that feels new rather than borrowed from a previous summer.
Honey Glaze
Honey glaze is the warmest new neutral nail artists are recommending for clients who find milky white too stark and peach crème too pink. The shade layers a translucent amber-gold gel over the natural nail, catching light the way actual honey does when held up to the sun — warm, dimensional, and never opaque. Nail technicians say it’s the shade that photographs best in the golden hour and flatters every depth of tan without competing with it.
Jet Black Gloss
Jet black gloss is the pedicure color making an unlikely but confident case for itself this summer — and nail artists say it’s precisely because everyone assumes it’s a fall-only shade that it reads as so striking against sunburned, bronzed skin. The finish is deliberately high-shine and immaculate rather than matte or moody, built over meticulously buffed nails so the black looks lacquered rather than heavy. It’s the pedicure editors keep calling the most unexpectedly chic option of the season.
Watercolor Tie-Dye
Watercolor tie-dye is the nail art technique replacing sharper ombré and ombré French this season, and the appeal is in how imprecise it deliberately looks. Two or three sheer, complementary pigments are dropped wet-on-wet onto the nail and allowed to bleed into each other, creating soft, cloud-like blooms of color that never repeat exactly the same way twice. Nail artists describe it as painting rather than polishing — the pedicure that looks hand-made because it genuinely is.
Frosted Glass Nails
Frosted glass nails are the softer evolution of the ultra-glossy glass nail trend, and the difference is entirely in the opacity. Instead of a crystal-clear, high-shine finish, a fine matte or satin top coat is applied over a bright or saturated base color, diffusing it the way light looks through a frosted windowpane — muted, hazy, and slightly obscured rather than sharp and reflective. Nail artists describe it as the finish that makes even a bold color feel quiet and considered, the pedicure equivalent of shooting a photo through gauze.
Triangle Negative Space
Triangle negative space is the sharper, more architectural cousin of the half-moon cutout trending in salons right now. Instead of a rounded lunula left bare, a clean triangular wedge is masked off at the base or side of the nail, creating an angular, graphic gap that reads as considerably more modern and less delicate than a curved negative-space design. Nail technicians describe it as the geometric option for clients who found the half-moon version too soft.
What’s Out This Summer
Novelty vacation nail art — literal palm trees, pineapples, and sunsets painted across the toes — is fading fast from salon request lists. What once felt like a fun, literal nod to summer now reads as a dated 2010s impulse next to 2026’s far more abstract, atmospheric approach to seasonal nail art: sunset gradients, botanical linework, and sheer color-shifting finishes that suggest summer rather than illustrate it. Nail technicians describe the shift plainly — clients still want their pedicure to feel like a vacation, they just no longer want it to look like a postcard.
Glitter confined to the classic French tip — a fine glitter line swapped in for the standard white edge — is the once-clever French pedicure update that’s now reading as dated rather than festive. The idea made sense when it first appeared, but the execution, an even strip of sparkle along every single tip, feels rigid and overly literal next to 2026’s glitter direction, which is about irregular, asymmetric placement: a scattered fleck here, a single shimmering nail there. Nail technicians say the same sparkle looks instantly more current the moment it stops following a straight line.
Solid, one-note hot pink — the flat, saturated Barbie-bright shade with zero shimmer, glaze, or dimension — is the bold pink nail technicians are most often steering clients away from this season. The color itself still works; the problem is the flat application, which looks noticeably behind the more dimensional bold pinks currently booking out, like a jelly-finish fuchsia or a pearl-touched magenta that catches light rather than simply sitting on the nail. Nail technicians describe it as the same energy, delivered in a finish that hasn’t been updated in years.
The classic French pedicure — opaque nude base, a thin hard white line, sharp high-contrast tip — is the design nail techs say is having its most dated moment in years.
It’s not that the French pedicure itself is over; it’s that this exact, decades-old version of it, with its stiff line and flat white, now reads as a default rather than a deliberate choice next to 2026’s softer reinventions: the French ombré that melts the tip into the base with no visible edge, pearl or gold-lined tips that catch the light instead of just contrasting against it, and colored tips that swap white out entirely.
Nail technicians describe it as the one look every client still asks for by habit — and the one they’re almost always talked into upgrading once they see the alternative.
These are the pedicure trends nail techs say are dominating summer 2026 — the nail polish shades people keep requesting by name, the French manicure updates showing up in every other booking, and the nail art details that turn a routine appointment into a real moment. What ties them together isn't just color or technique — it's the quiet kindness of a good nail tech noticing exactly what a client really wants. Summer 2026 didn't just bring new pedicure trends. It proved that the smallest acts of attention are what people remember most.
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