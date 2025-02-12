12 People Share Their Secrets to Flawless Skin That Actually Work

Achieving flawless skin can feel like a never-ending quest, but some people have cracked the code. From simple daily habits to unexpected tricks, the best skincare secrets often come from real people who have seen real results. Whether you struggle with breakouts, dryness, or just want that effortless glow, these tried-and-true methods might be exactly what you need.

1.

"I stopped washing my face every morning and night and toned it down to maybe once or twice every 3 days. Other days I would just splash water on my face. I also began using vitamin C serum in the morning to help with some of the hyperpigmentation." ptrades1 / Reddit

2.

"I specifically remember eating ice cream and breaking out really bad. But when I dropped all eating of dairy, I was perfectly cleared up. I could test my self should I feel it necessary, but I know my body can't take dairy." Dmuff / Reddit

3.

"Drink lots of water - keeping your body hydrated keeps your skin hydrated. Use a gentle cleanser on your face daily, and a scrub/exfoliant weekly. Do not overdo the scrub/exfoliant, you will be damaging more than helping your skin. Use some sort of oil (tea tree, olive, or facial oil from a skin care line) daily before you go to bed. Clean your pillowcases at least once a week, and flip the pillow during the week (so you only sleep on each side 3-4 nights)." Unknown author / Reddit

4.

"I've had acne for the past five years, and the only thing that's worked for me so far is washing my face with oil. Not even kidding. Look it up. It's amazing. But this type of cleansing is not for everyone, much like several types of acne prevention. It cleared up several pimples and so far I have not had any new pimples emerge." KailieMinota / Reddit

5.

"In the morning, I start with a deep cleanser with red clay, followed by tea tree balancing oil to keep my skin balanced. I then apply priming moisturizer for hydration and finish with sunscreen SPF 55+ for protection. At night, I cleanse again with the same cleanser, then use the repair cream for deep hydration." ineed-icedcoffee / Reddit

6.

"I just switched to the baking-soda method of cleaning hair (just scrubbing my scalp really well with baking soda, rinsing well, then a tiny dab of conditioner on the hair). A totally unexpected side effect was that my face cleared up from some very stubborn acne mixed with rosacea that I've had for years. My best guess is that the shampoo was getting onto my face previously and stripping my natural skin oils away? I'm starting to believe the theory that stripping away natural skin oils is not a good idea." 99trumpets / Reddit

7.

"I work for a dermatologically developed cosmetic/skin care company. They send us to special classes to learn about skin and such. The best things you can do for your skin are: wear sunscreen, drink lots of water, use an appropriate moisturizer for your skin type every morning and night, and have a healthy diet." funkadelicfox / Reddit

8.

"If you have normal to dry skin, all I can say is wash your face twice a day (I cannot stress this enough), and use a moisturizer (preferably with salicylic acid) when you are done. If you have oily skin during the day, the use of toner works great. It takes all the oil off, but you have to start out slowly (as in only once a day, then gradually move to 2 or 3 times), or you can over dry the skin." thisisacutename / Reddit

9.

"Do not use any face wash scrubs that use seed pits as it will actually tare and damage your pores, instead, jojoba beads are a great alternative. If your skin tends to be dry, and you're prone to break-outs, look for a moisturizer that contains a low percent of salicylic acid. Many washes and over the counter treatments can work effectively, however I wouldn't advise ever buying an actual peel and attempting to use it yourself, as the acid in them can be damaging and even burn your skin if left on for too long. Seaweed masks or raw papaya are great for some extra moisturizing." thisisacutename / Reddit

10.

"Here is what worked for me. Use natural soap. Over-the-counter soaps with salicylic acid only perpetuated my skin's sensitivity. Honey. Once a week, I would dab organic honey all over my washed face. It has a unique antibacterial property that will kill pimple-causing bacteria. I would usually leave it on for about 30 mins. Coconut oil. This hydrates your skin, and encourages natural oil production. I would rub some on about once a week as well." New_Post_Evaluator / Reddit

11.

"Use a moisturizing mask once a week. Use an oil-free sunscreen daily, even in the winter. Get a skin-care regimen going while you're young. It's worth spending the money on good quality lines (night creams, eye creams, etc). There's nothing worse than having both acne and fine lines at the same time. Use cucumbers or tea bags (moist) on your eyes if they look puffy or tired." Unknown author / Reddit

12.

"Finished my 5-month course of accutane just in time for graduation! I’ve been having problems with acne for about 5 years now. Of course, I’m not an expert, and you should definitely talk with a dermatologist about it, but in my case it was really worth it! To just be able to go to the grocery store without any makeup on and not worry about people looking at you is a feeling I haven’t had in a while." pastabeans / Reddit