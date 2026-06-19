12 Summer 2026 Pedicure Trends Taking Over Nail Salons Everywhere

With sandal season in full swing, summer 2026 has officially become the season of the toes. Walk into any salon right now and you’ll see the same scene on repeat: clients arriving with a screenshot saved to their phone, asking for this season’s freshest pedicure trends by name.

The looks dominating bookings blend high-shine gel manicure finishes, wearable nail polish shades that flatter every skin tone, and just enough modern nail art to feel intentional without being fussy. The throughline this year is “expensive, not loud” — glossy, glassy, lit-from-within toes that photograph beautifully in natural light.

Here are the 12 pedicure trends nail technicians are booking nonstop right now — from liquid-metal chrome to jammy black cherry — plus quick steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.