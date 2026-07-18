12 Workplace Stories Proving Compassion, Forgiveness and Kindness Bring More Happiness Than Any Job Title
People
07/18/2026
A promotion can bring recognition, but compassion and kindness can leave a lasting impact. Research in psychology suggests that supportive relationships, empathy, and forgiveness at work can improve well-being, strengthen trust, and create healthier connections between people. These 12 workplace stories reveal how small acts of understanding and humanity often matter more than titles, rewards, or professional success.
- She screamed at me in front of the entire restaurant. Table twelve wanted their steak redone, the kitchen was backed up, and I was the one standing closest when that woman snapped. Customers stared. I felt my face go hot and my eyes sting, and I thought about walking out the back door and never coming back. Then my manager, a quiet guy named Marcus who never raised his voice for anything, stepped between us and told her calmly that we don’t speak to staff that way in his restaurant, full stop. That awful woman left without her food. He bought me a soda and told me to take fifteen minutes. I’ve worked there four years since. He’s the reason I stayed in this industry at all.
- I got the email at 4:58 on a Friday. Position eliminated, effective immediately, thanks for your years of service. Fourteen years, and that was the whole message. I sat at my desk in the empty office, not sure how to stand up, when the cleaning crew came through. One of them, a woman I’d exchanged maybe ten words with over all those years, saw my face and asked what happened. I told her. She didn’t say anything comforting. She just sat down across from me on an overturned trash bin and stayed until I was ready to leave the building. I never learned her last name. I think about her more than almost anyone from that job.
- My son was three weeks premature. I was supposed to be at his bedside, but a client meeting had already been pushed twice, and my boss made it clear a third delay wouldn’t look good. I went anyway. Distracted. Useless. Staring at my phone under the table, praying for it to buzz. Halfway through the presentation, my boss stopped everything. She looked right at me and said, “Go. We’ll finish this without you.”
I found out later she’d carried the rest of the meeting alone and told the client only that I had a family emergency, nothing more. My son came home healthy three weeks later. I’ve worked with a lot of people since then. I’ve never forgotten how fast she said that sentence, like there was nothing to decide.
- Twenty-two years at the same plant, and they let him go over the phone. My father drove home that afternoon and sat in the driveway for forty minutes before coming inside, because he didn’t know how to tell us. He never said a word about it to me directly. What he didn’t know is that his old shift supervisor, a man named Otis who’d worked beside him for two decades, quietly called every contact he had in the industry that same week. Three days later my father had two job offers, both better paying than the one he’d lost. Otis never took credit. My father found out years later, purely by accident, and cried in front of me for the first time in my life.
- The office moved to open plan and everyone hated it but nobody said so because the director was very excited about collaboration. I had a colleague named Marcus who had a stutter, not severe but enough that open plan — all that noise, all those people — made things harder for him. Meetings especially. He’d start a sentence and someone would jump in before he finished and he’d just let them, because fighting for the floor was exhausting. I started doing something small: whenever Marcus began talking in a meeting I’d make eye contact with whoever looked like they were about to interrupt and just slightly shake my head. That was it. Just a tiny signal. He never asked me to do it and I never told him I was doing it. But he started finishing his sentences, and his ideas were good — really good — and people started noticing that. He got asked to lead a project about a year later. The first meeting he ran, he spoke more than anyone else in the room.
- I was the only one in the department not invited to my coworker Sarah’s wedding. Six years working side by side, and I told myself it didn’t matter. It mattered. I found out later, from someone else entirely, that Sarah had lost her mother right before the invitations went out, and had cut the guest list down to almost nothing overnight just to get through it. I felt sick for ever feeling slighted. When she came back to work, pale, thinner, barely holding together through a routine budget meeting, I stayed after everyone else left. I just sat with her while she finally let herself cry. We’ve been close ever since. Neither of us has ever brought up the wedding. Some things don’t need to be said out loud to be understood.
- Three months into the job, my manager pulled me aside and told me, flatly, that my performance wasn’t cutting it. I went and sat in my car in the parking lot for forty minutes before I could drive home. What she didn’t know was that I’d been diagnosed with a chronic illness two weeks earlier and hadn’t told a soul, terrified it would cost me the job outright. A coworker named Dev noticed I was eating lunch alone, pale and shaking, and finally asked what was wrong. I told him everything. He didn’t say much. He just quietly started picking up my heaviest accounts, month after month, without ever mentioning it to our boss. I’m still there, two years later, and healthier than I’ve been in a long time.
- I was a seamstress in a small alterations shop and most of what we did was hems and zippers and taking things in or letting them out, everyday stuff. A woman came in once with a wedding dress. Not her own — her daughter’s, who had been planning a big wedding that then fell apart. The daughter didn’t want to see the dress anymore but couldn’t bring herself to throw it away either, so the mother had brought it in to be altered into something else, a formal dress maybe, something that could have a different life. She told me all of this very matter-of-factly but her hands were shaking a little when she put it on the counter. I took my time with that dress. I didn’t rush it, I didn’t treat it like just another job. I worked on it in the evenings when the shop was quiet. When she came to collect it, she held it up and something shifted in her face — not sadness, something more like peace. She said “it looks like it’s ready to start over.” I didn’t charge her full price. She cried a little anyway.
- I was a paramedic and the job hardens you a little, it has to, otherwise you couldn’t keep doing it. But there was a call I went to — a young woman having a panic attack in a parking lot, nothing medically serious, but she was completely gone, shaking, couldn’t breathe, convinced she was about to pass away. My partner did the medical checks, everything was fine on paper. I sat on the curb next to her and just stayed there. Didn’t rush her. Didn’t explain what a panic attack was or tell her to calm down. Just sat. At some point she said “I’m so sorry, I know you have real emergencies.” I said “this is a real emergency.” She looked at me like I’d said something surprising. Her breathing slowed down. We sat on that curb for another ten minutes until she felt steady enough to stand. She sent a letter to our station afterward. My supervisor read it out at the team meeting and I had to look very hard at the wall.
- I worked in IT and I was the youngest person on the team by about fifteen years, which mostly meant I got the tickets nobody else wanted. There was a man in accounts, Bernard, who called the helpdesk almost weekly with the same category of problem — things most people figured out themselves, basic stuff. Some of my colleagues had started being short with him on the calls and I understood why but I couldn’t do it. Every time he called I just helped him, properly, without the sigh in my voice. One day he asked if he could speak to my manager and I thought oh no, here we go. But he just wanted to say I was the only person who had ever made him feel like his questions were worth answering. My manager forwarded me the email he sent and wrote one word at the top: “noted.” Three months later when a senior position opened up, my manager put my name forward without me asking. He said patience was harder to teach than any technical skill.
- I found out my husband was leaving me on the same morning I was supposed to present the biggest pitch of my career. I almost called in sick. Instead I stood in the office bathroom in Chicago, gripping the sink, telling myself I could fall apart later. My coworker Denise found me there, said nothing about being late for the meeting herself, and just held my hand until my breathing slowed. She walked into that boardroom beside me and answered two questions I couldn’t get through. We won the account. I still don’t remember most of what I said that day, but I remember her hand.
- Our new coworker Wenda, 33, ate lunch alone in her car every single day instead of joining us in the break room. We’d written her off collectively as cold and unfriendly — the kind of person who makes it clear they’re not interested in being known. Nobody pushed. Nobody asked. One afternoon her windows were completely fogged up despite mild weather, which struck me as odd enough that I knocked, half expecting her to wave me off. She cracked the window instead, and what I saw made me go completely still. She was breastfeeding a tiny infant — calm, practiced, a burp cloth over her shoulder like she’d done this a thousand times. Wenda had no children. We all knew that much, or thought we did. The real story came out quietly, over time, the way real stories do when someone finally feels safe enough to share them. 18 months earlier, Wenda had lost her baby to SIDS at six weeks old. She’d returned to work eventually because staying home was unbearable, and she’d eaten in her car ever since because the break room was loud and unpredictable and she needed thirty minutes a day where nobody could see her face.
Then her sister had a baby and couldn’t produce milk, and something extraordinary happened — the moment Wenda held her sister’s newborn, her own milk returned. Relactation, her doctor called it, rare but not unheard of in women who’ve recently lost infants, the body responding to closeness and need with a kind of biological mercy that science can explain but can’t fully account for. So every day at lunch, her sister drove to the office parking lot with the baby, and Wenda fed him in her car — giving her sister something essential, giving the baby what he needed, and giving herself the one thing that had made her grief feel survivable: a reason to still be someone’s source of nourishment.
She hadn’t told anyone because she didn’t know how, and because grief makes people feel like their most profound experiences are somehow too large and too strange to hand to coworkers over a break room table. After I told the others — with Wenda’s permission, carefully — the office shifted in the quiet way offices shift when everyone realizes they’ve been reading someone completely wrong. People stopped interpreting her distance as coldness and started understanding it as weight. Someone put a comfortable chair in the unused wellness room and left Wenda a key without making an announcement. Someone else started leaving a covered plate of lunch outside the wellness room door three times a week, no note, no expectation of acknowledgment, just kindness and compassion this woman deserved to the full.
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Workplace is for work, not for breastfeeding and nursing. Come on, it’s even not her child!
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