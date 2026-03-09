13 Real Job Seekers Share How a Small Change Led to Career Success and Happiness

I sent 60 applications. Tailored resume. Applied through every careers page. Got 4 responses. 2 were automated rejections. I was done.

Then a friend in hiring gave me advice that changed my career forever. He said, “Stop applying. Start reaching out directly to the hiring manager on LinkedIn before or right after applying. Not in a weird way, just a short note, something like ’I just applied for X role and wanted to reach out directly because I’ve been following what your team has been doing with Y and I think my background in Z is a genuine fit.’”

That’s it. No long pitch, no resume attached again, just a human being making contact. I felt kind of awkward about it at first. I started applying and then spending 15 minutes finding the likely hiring manager or team lead on LinkedIn and sending a short, specific message.

Out of the next 22 applications I did this for, I got 8 responses and 6 actual interviews scheduled. That’s not a perfect sample size and I know timing and luck play into it, but the difference was too big to ignore. The key I think is being genuinely specific, not just saying you’re “passionate about the company.” © Coruscant8 / Reddit