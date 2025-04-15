13 Times Grown-Ups Got Outplayed by Mini-Masterminds

My 3-year-old niece and I were eating together in the kitchen when she tells me that she has magic to open any door she sees. I told her to prove it and open the door to our pantry. She waves around her arms for a moment then points at the door and yells, “Boom!”

I asked why the door wasn’t opened, and she said she locked it forever, and it can never open again. I wanted to jokingly call her out on her lie, so I walked over to the door, opened it, and told her she lied to me.

Then she started laughing at me the way that 3-year-olds do when they find something really funny, I was confused for a moment, but then I realized... she made me open the door.... she made the door open....she can make doors open from all the way across the room. A 3-year-old was playing mind games with me. © Oofmastre9000 / Reddit