My Wife Believed I Bought the Flowers for Her, but the Truth Was Different

“This is stupid. I’ve been married for 20 years and have two kids aged seven and two. Early in my relationship, my wife would ask for flowers or things like that, for whatever reason women want things like that from their boyfriends. Me, being a broke college kid that came from near-poverty, I had a hard time spending money on something that wouldn’t last, so we fought over it until a balance was reached.

I would buy them for her. When we got married, for the first year I would buy her a small gift every month on the 10th, our anniversary is June 10. It was a way to tell her how much I loved her, especially since that first year was so very hard for us.

I got used to buying flowers or other little trinkets. Some were dumb, and some she still has. Even now, if I give her something for no reason, I try to do it on the 10th. Well, fast-forward some years and I give my then 3-year-old flowers, and she now thinks any I bring in are for her. Now, here’s my problem.”