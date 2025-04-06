My Wife Believed I Bought the Flowers for Her, but the Truth Was Different
For many women, flowers and romantic gestures never go out of fashion and are gladly accepted. But in this story, the protagonist faces a dilemma: the flowers he buys are for another person. What will happen when his wife learns the truth?
Flowers for someone else?
“This is stupid. I’ve been married for 20 years and have two kids aged seven and two. Early in my relationship, my wife would ask for flowers or things like that, for whatever reason women want things like that from their boyfriends. Me, being a broke college kid that came from near-poverty, I had a hard time spending money on something that wouldn’t last, so we fought over it until a balance was reached.
I would buy them for her. When we got married, for the first year I would buy her a small gift every month on the 10th, our anniversary is June 10. It was a way to tell her how much I loved her, especially since that first year was so very hard for us.
I got used to buying flowers or other little trinkets. Some were dumb, and some she still has. Even now, if I give her something for no reason, I try to do it on the 10th. Well, fast-forward some years and I give my then 3-year-old flowers, and she now thinks any I bring in are for her. Now, here’s my problem.”
A plot twist
“I brought some flowers home last weekend when I went grocery shopping. My wife immediately said thank you for ’MY flowers.’ It was the 7th. When the girls saw them, they thought the flowers were for them.
Truth is, over all this time, I have started liking having the splash of color in the house. I bought them for myself, and even if neither my wife nor my daughters were around, I would still buy myself flowers. Am I wrong for not coming clean about why I buy the flowers?”
“She found the post. Well, she didn’t find it, her friend did. I put a little too much personal information in it, and a friend we’ve had since college figured it out and showed my wife. She was not amused that I told complete strangers about us, but at the same time, found the whole thing hilarious. Weird, right?
Anyway, after she could get her laughter under control, she admitted that she knew. She has always known. Wifey told me that around our 3rd year of marriage, she realized that she liked the knick-knacks that I would get her more than the flowers, but realized that I like them, so she just went along with it because it made me happy. I really love this woman.”
We all deserve to be pampered, even if we buy it ourselves. What little treats would you like to treat yourself to?