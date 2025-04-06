A Man Skipped Work for 6 Years Without Anyone Noticing - He Didn't Think the Consequences Would Be This Hard

A man was fined a full year’s salary after it was revealed that he failed to show up for his job for at least six years, according to reports.

Joaquín García, 69, held the position of supervising engineer at the municipal water board in Spain. However, by the end of his career, he had reportedly stopped attending work altogether. The court determined that García had not set foot in his office for the final six years of his employment and did no work at all between 2007 and 2010.