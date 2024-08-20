14 People Who Found Out Everything They Knew Was False

At any stage in our lives, we may encounter moments that have the power to dramatically shift our reality when we uncover deep secrets about our past. Although these revelations can be startling and fundamentally reshape our lives, they often evolve into precious lessons that deepen our understanding and make us stronger. The stories you’re about to read are all true and are sure to leave a lasting impact.

  • I found out my grandpa left me 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola when I was born in 1997. I discovered this when I was 19, helping my parents move and finding the document.
    It turns out my parents had already sold all the shares to pay off credit card debt. That money could have helped me, especially since I was struggling to pay for college on my own. © IceBankYouuu / Reddit
  • When I was little, my dad used to send me birthday cards every year. Even though I never got to meet him, I was glad to still receive a card from him. At the age of 15, I learned that I never actually received any letters from him. It turned out that my mother had written every single one of those letters, and my grandfather would mail it to us to make it seem legit. © kikistiel / Reddit
  • I recently found out I have a half-brother my dad somehow forgot to mention. I loved my dad, and he was a great father to me, but discovering he had a child on the side was disillusioning, especially when I learned he never contributed to this person’s upbringing or education. © phasefournow / Reddit
  • When I was a senior in high school, my mother stole my acceptance letter to New York University. It was my dream school and my first choice. © mevman44 / Reddit
  • All my life, my parents told me I was severely allergic to eggs. We never had them in the house. One day, when I was 21, I accidentally ate a salad with mayo dressing and freaked out and panicked.
    I rushed to the hospital thinking I might die. After some tests, I discovered a disturbing detail. The doctor came to me, shocked; he told me I was not allergic to eggs, and he was 100% sure.
    I later confronted my parents, and they told me that they both “simply hated the taste of eggs,” so they found it convenient to tell me this lie to completely avoid having eggs around. This is the strangest thing that ever happened to me. I still can’t understand the reasoning behind their lie, especially since my parents are logical people, and this seems like such a weird thing for them to do.
  • When I told my mom that I had horrible depression and I needed treatment or I would fail out of college, she said, “Well, I’m not surprised. We’re all taking antidepressants.” MOM! This would have been useful information to have before college! © pulpexploder / Reddit
  • My dad spent more than 10 years of his life in prison. I only found out about this nine years after his death when my aunt handed me his notes and letters. © Baeltane / Reddit
  • I was diagnosed with bipolar type 2 in my early 30s. My mom said, “Is that the same as manic depression? The doctor told us you had that when you were 15.”
    Are you kidding me?! My life would have been so much easier if I’d known that and been medicated. © Remarkable-Emu5589 / Reddit
  • My mother always told me that my father had died a few months before I was born. I believed this until my mid-thirties when I found my father on Facebook. © woogychuck / Reddit
  • I just found out that I inherited a college fund but didn’t know about it, and my dad spent it on useless things. Life could have been so different... © grimreefer87 / Reddit
  • I found out that my sibling and I were in vitro babies. We thought our dad was our biological father, but later discovered he was a stranger. The dad who raised us had a lot of health and mental health problems in his family.
    When I met my biological dad, I learned he has great genes on his side. My whole life shifted at 24, but at least I won’t die from cancer. © AdHistorical1311 / Reddit
  • I have an older brother. I never knew about him until two years ago, when I did a DNA test and discovered I had a half-brother. © CrayonEater_0311 / Reddit
  • I was diagnosed with autism at 5 and wasn’t told until I was twenty-five. It would have saved me a lot of therapy trips if I’d known that sooner! © cuppajess / Reddit

