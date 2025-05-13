14 People Whose Eyes Twitch Even From Thinking About Realtors

Buying, selling or renting a home is stressful enough. But when realtors come into the picture, it seems as if it all becomes their personal property. And they can do with it anything they want, because “We are professionals, we know better.” And the worst part is that these “professionals” know no better in real estate than your cat in quantum physics. Proven in practice!

  • My in-laws are selling the flat. I’m doing the showings. In all the ads, I write, “Realtors, don’t contact me.” I set the price below the market.
    The other day, a woman calls, saying, “I’m a buyer, show me the flat.” On the spot, it turns out that she is not only a realtor, but she has already brought people to view “my” flat. And she tells them that the price is 20K lower. I ask her what is the matter, and she answers that my price is too high, and her price is just fine.
    I am a calm person, but then I got really angry. I sent the agent and her clients away. About a week later, I again get a call from this woman, who insists on selling the flat at the price she named earlier. Here I want to explain that the flat was for sale below the market price by 10%. So, I just tell her to get lost.
    Another week passed, during which I received dozens of calls from different realtors, who said that my price is too high. I fought them off as best as I could. In the end, the flat was bought by people for the price I wanted, and they told me that they had turned to realtors first, and they had been shown photos of my flat and asked for it much more. Only they didn’t have that kind of money. © Vikki96 / Pikabu
  • Looking for a place to rent. Today, a realtor called me and started asking me questions.
    After she found out that I’m single, going to live with my dog and, oh my god, looking for a fully-furnished flat, she wished me luck and advised me not to even try to look for a flat. Landlords don’t like bachelors, and they don’t like animals either. What kind of discrimination is this?! © Overheard / Ideer
  • We’re buying a flat with a mortgage. We found a great option and the next day made a down payment. Realtors were on both sides.
    A month and a half of procrastination and collection of documents from the selling side, eventually, we are announced that they don’t want to deal with us, because they’ve “found a buyer with cash and richer.” What? I hope someone scams them the same way! © Overheard / Ideer
  • Currently looking to move and have been on many viewings, and I’m amazed at how poor they are at actually selling houses. Most are little more than door openers, some really push the boundaries by occasionally saying generic statements like, “It’s a good size, isn’t it?” These are houses at up to £700K (~$900K), and yet they appear to put in little to no effort to actually engage us in the house.
    One of them was outside when we arrived, opened the door, then told us to see ourselves around. I asked them 4 questions about the house after we’d given ourselves the tour, and for every one, she simply said, “You’ll need to phone the office.”
    For one house, we put in an offer which was rejected and rather than try and broker a sale, they simply said good luck with the search and went to put the phone down. Zero effort to even try and get us to offer more. Are they getting complacent because houses simply sold themselves over the last few years? © Common-Sandwich2212 / Reddit
  • I arrived on time — before the estate agent — knocked on the door, and it turned out there was a lodger living there who had no idea viewings were taking place! She let me in and offered me a cuppa, which I declined.
    The estate agent then arrives, with another couple in tow, tells me off for letting myself in and then proceeds to show the couple around and completely ignore me! Presumably because I was buying alone. Shocking! © SpaceDementia6 / Reddit
  • My mother met the neighbor, who turned out to be a realtor and immediately dragged us into buying a flat. I tried to dissuade my mother: I just got a job for a pittance, she herself was unemployed, we didn’t understand anything about real estate.
    And here we are standing and looking at our “studio” — or rather, at the room in the dormitory. A room in which a family of 4 will sleep and eat. A room for which we will have to pay for 12 (!) years. I’m crying, begging my mother to change her mind, but she keeps saying, “We’ll manage.”
    In the end, the new building is falling apart, every day something breaks. In the meantime, that realtor has scammed a dozen more people. At last, my mom came to her senses and admitted she’d been taken in. And I... I stopped respecting her. Now everything pisses me off. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I was stunned when I saw my flat on the estate agency’s website! I called them and arranged a viewing.
    On the appointed day, the agent calls, “I’m near the house.” I say, “Come on up, I’m here.” And then I told this guy off for about 5 minutes. With a sad face, he turned round and drove off. © Unknown author / Pikabu
  • I struggle to understand what they actually do. Selling my flat at the moment, but apart from some photos on the website, what do they do to help sell? It seems like a really passive system that we have no choice but to use. © adm010 / Reddit
  • Currently preparing to move with my family and looking at options. And it’s been crazy! They post a photo of a newly renovated apartment, but when we arrive... they say casually that the apartment was like this 5 years ago, but the price is like for a new one!
    We are ready to pay an adequate price for comfort. We are so tired of this circus. © Overheard / Ideer
  • Next time I sell, I’m going to use one of the self-service platforms and take the viewings myself. So many agents add zero value for a large fee! © Working_Turn_6625 / Reddit
  • I’m so fed up with these realtors! I can’t stand it! We’ve been looking for a flat for 6 months. By ourselves.
    The conditions are not specified, you have to call all of them. They then call back and offer something else, the developer turns out to be another agent. When will it end? © Overheard / Ideer
  • Our top budget is about 900K, and the adverts are so written tragically. Some have barely bothered to write what rooms the house has, let alone the features/size, etc. I just don’t understand it! © NoData4301 / Reddit
  • I have a dog, a Staffy, completely non-aggressive and affectionate with everyone. The flat buyers came to me with a female realtor. In order not to scare people, I locked the dog in a cage.
    This realtor, when entering the room and seeing the dog, began to literally yelling at me that this is a dangerous breed and that the dog should be put to sleep. She has Yorkies, and that’s cool. How can she say things like that? © Overheard / Ideer
  • I have lived all my life in a small town in gray, dull boxes with ugly entrances. I am subscribed to a realtor who sells flats in luxury housing estates, and for me his posts are like fantasy.
    Every time I don’t believe that these are real photos, that ordinary people live there, not movie stars, and that it is possible to live like that. The aliens seem more real to me than the white tiles in the stairwell. © Overheard / Ideer

