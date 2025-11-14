15 Handmade Creations That Prove Homemade Is Better Than Store-Bought

What to do if the crib of your dreams costs a fortune and isn’t easy to find, a boring nightstand doesn’t fit into the decor, and there are various materials lying around the house gathering dust? You could spend forever saving and searching, or you could take matters into your own hands. The heroes of this article prove that the coolest and most stylish things aren’t the ones bought at a steep price, but those made with creativity and ingenuity.

I made a hoodie from an old blanket.

I made my first wire necklace. It took me 7 hours.

I needed a dress for the wedding, and I found this beauty. I decided to dye it. This was my first attempt at dying.

I upcycled this boring nightstand with mirrors, templates and spray paint. Pretty happy with the results.

I had an old table top and a bunch of paint sample cards. I repainted the table top black and turned the colorful cards into a mosaic.

I made this shelf from various scraps. Gave it to my boss when I handed in my resignation.

I turned this cheap dress into a princess gown.

I finally finished this Barbie house made of plastic canvas and yarn. I spent several years on it.

My wife had her eye on a crib like the one a celebrity family had, but it was terribly expensive. So I decided to make it myself.

Honestly, your crib turned out cooler. © snoozingbird / Reddit

Mom doesn’t like modern jewelry, so I made these vintage-style earrings for her.

I made this set with a muff for my grandmother, who’s always cold.

I needed a fun top to wear to a concert, so I made this one.

At home with a back injury, out of boredom I combined an old lava lamp with an old wall lamp. Yes, I know it’s horrible, but I also kinda like it.

So cool! I need about 5 of these for my house. © biceporquadricep / Reddit

My favorite childhood book cut up and framed in the hallway.



Had this book for over 40 years, I was utterly obsessed with it growing up! Although it pained me to do so I decided to cut out my favorite bits of art from the book and place them in a frame where I can enjoy it every time I leave and arrive home.

Here’s another wood piece I made for some decor.

