15 People Who Followed Their Gut Feeling and Thrifted Something Incredible

“Had just parked at the Goodwill, farther away than I normally park. This required me to walk past the donation area, and I noticed this lamp in the bed of a truck of someone who was dropping off items. I said, ‘Wow, that’s a cool lamp.’

Then he asked if I wanted it. He jokingly said he would trade my number for it, which I fake laughed at, but he still let me have it! Ended up leaving the Goodwill with nothing (as I expected) but crazy how that random thrift gut feeling is not to be ignored!”