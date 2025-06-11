15 People Who Followed Their Gut Feeling and Thrifted Something Incredible
Second hand shops, flea markets and thrift stores are great places to find a “treasure.” And everyone has their own treasure: some people look for jewelry, while others look for branded or simply unique items. And they often find them.
“Is it really gold?”
- Pt900 designates a purity of 90% platinum. © RatedRforRebecca / Reddit
“Paid $120 for this coffee table, and they sell the same one online for over $8,000.”
“Had a nagging feeling I should stop by my least favorite Goodwill.”
“Had just parked at the Goodwill, farther away than I normally park. This required me to walk past the donation area, and I noticed this lamp in the bed of a truck of someone who was dropping off items. I said, ‘Wow, that’s a cool lamp.’
Then he asked if I wanted it. He jokingly said he would trade my number for it, which I fake laughed at, but he still let me have it! Ended up leaving the Goodwill with nothing (as I expected) but crazy how that random thrift gut feeling is not to be ignored!”
“I had accepted the fact that I’d never be able to afford anything from Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen’s luxury clothing brand. Then I found this sweater at Goodwill for $4.99!”
“Bought an awesome dresser at the thrift store today.”
“Bought a vintage velvet dress of my dreams!”
“I didn’t think it was ever a possibility that I could own something this incredible!”
“I saw it, grabbed it and ran home. Only there I realized that it was engraved with the date and the author’s name. A work of art in marble, 1857.”
“Saw this awesome bag yesterday. Felt the leather, turned it over to see the logo. Found out the price and stood there in shock for a few seconds.”
“A man in front of me was looking at the painting, but he put it back. As soon as he did, I immediately grabbed it!”
“Bought this grill, works great.”
“My daughter brought me this mid-century melamine tray. She’s only 7 years old, and she’s already so good at trusting her gut to find vintage.”
“I just love this vintage teapot!”
“Bought this egg chair. I am moving next month and setting up my perfect living room. This chair will be the cherry on the cake of my interior.”
“Look what I bought less than 3 hours ago! I’m just giddy with happiness.”
- Based on the high armholes, the slim sleeves, the snug shoulders, and the high neck, my guess would be the 1880s. © WhitePineBurning / Reddit
“Everything about this bowl was screaming, ‘Buy me!’ I picked it up, realized it was just silver plated, and put it back.”
“But then I felt I had to take it, so I went back. And not for nothing, it turned out that it was silver after all, and the piece itself was made as far back as 1907.”
