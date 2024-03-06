15 Side-by-Side Photos Showing the Contrast Between Perfection vs Reality

Just like us, celebrities love flaunting their flawless selves on social media. While it’s entirely normal, let’s be honest: who wants to show off their less-than-perfect moments to millions? It’s all good until we feel pressured to look impeccable 24/7 like them. That’s why we’re peeling back the curtain, comparing the Instagram version to the raw photos of these celebrities.

Irina Shayk

© irinashayk / Instagram, Piovanotto Marco / ABACA / Abaca / East News

Eva Longoria

© evalongoria / Instagram, Jeffrey Mayer / Associated Press / East News

Julianne Moore

© juliannemoore / Instagram, Vianney Le Caer / Invision / East News

Nicole Kidman

© nicolekidman / Instagram, Invision/Invision/East News

Rebel Wilson

© rebelwilson / Instagram, AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Sofia Vergara

© sofiavergara / Instagram, Invision/Associated Press/East News

Bryce Dallas Howard

© brycedhoward / Instagram, USA TODAY Network/Sipa USA/East News

Jennifer Garner

© jennifer.garner / Instagram, Invision/Invision/East News

Selena Gomez

© selenagomez / Instagram, Invision/Invision/East News

Reese Witherspoon

© reesewitherspoon / Instagram, Invision/Invision/East News

Kelly Clarkson

© kellyclarkson / Instagram, Invision/Associated Press/East News

Salma Hayek

© salmahayek / Instagram, Invision/Invision/East News

Jessica Chastain

© jessicachastain / Instagram, Invision/Invision/East News

Jennifer Lopez

© jlo / Instagram, Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

Kim Kardashian

© kimkardashian / Instagram, CBS/Ferrari Press/East News

