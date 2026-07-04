16 People Whose Interior Design Choices Prove Some Rules Are Made to Be Broken
Not every home upgrade deserves a spot in a market trend report. Some are the kind that make an architect stare at the ceiling for a long moment, a family home feature that nobody can explain, or an affordable kitchen decision that somehow turned a dream home into a conversation piece. These interior design stories prove that a little kindness toward your own taste can lead to wonderfully weird results. After all, the most memorable homes are not always the most beautiful — they’re the ones nobody can stop talking about.
1. “Thanks, I hate designer stairs.”
2. The best ideas are the ones that solve two problems at once without meaning to.
- My parents revealed their redecorated living room on my first visit home — every wall, from floor to ceiling, was covered in framed family photographs with no gap between the frames. My father stood in the doorway with the happiness of someone who had planned something for a long time and said, “We call it the room of evidence.”
It was designed to prove that things had been good, as a counterweight to the human tendency to remember them as worse than they were. My mother added, “It also covers the damp.” The compassion of the original idea and the practicality of the damp solution are somehow both equally true.
There are four hundred and twelve photographs.
3. “Honey! Check it out, our new apartment comes with a balcon- AHHhhh!!”
4. “Who wouldn’t want a ceiling that looks like it’s covered with hair?”
5. The kindness of strangers is most quietly extraordinary when neither of them knows the other’s name.
- My husband left me, so I rented a small flat. My shower curtain was ugly but functional. A month later, I noticed it was actually two curtains sewn together at the edges, with a concealed zip running the full length.
Curious, I unzipped it and my jaw dropped. Inside were hundreds of dollars in cash, sealed in plastic and attached to the curtain with a small sticker on a rubber band that said, “Emergency fund.” I stood in the bathroom holding it for a long time, trying to work out what to do.
I called the letting agency. They said the flat had only been rented once before, briefly, by a woman who had left in a hurry and not left contact details. I left the money in an envelope at the agency and asked them to return it if she ever got in touch.
The agency called me three months later and said she had. She had asked the agency to thank me, which they did. They said she had cried.
6. “My friend’s under-the-stairs ‘bathroom’ where the toilet is diagonal and partially installed into the carpeted wall.”
7. “The most useless kitchen drawer.”
8. The best rooms are sometimes the ones nobody mentioned.
- The house I rented had a built-in bookshelf full of paperbacks left by the previous owner. In the third week, I noticed one large hardback with no title on the spine. I pulled it out.
It wasn’t a book. It was a handle. I gasped when the shelf swung inward, revealing a room the estate agent hadn’t mentioned, which contained a desk, a lamp, and a framed photograph of a cat.
A Post-it note on the desk read: “This is Trevor’s room. Trevor passed away in 2021. Please don’t change anything.”
I haven’t changed a thing. The lamp works. I sometimes go in there to think. The room feels very calm.
9. “My friend’s apartment has a 1/2 bathroom on the ground floor. This is the view from the street.”
10. “Could not find my 102 apartment.”
11. The things we live with longest are sometimes the last ones we learn to see.
- My landlord had installed a mirror ceiling in the bedroom. I had agreed to rent the flat anyway because it was quite cheap. I dealt with it for 11 months.
Then my friend, a prop designer, came over, looked at the mirror for a long time, and said, “Don’t ever touch it — that’s a period piece.”
She examined it, took photographs, and then said the mirror ceiling was original to a 1972 renovation and the only surviving example of a briefly significant designer’s residential work. She submitted it to a heritage design archive.
I had been sleeping under it and complaining for eleven months. My landlord received a certificate. He has framed it and hung it in the bedroom next to the mirror ceiling.
12. “Don’t bring your Dalmatian in there.”
13. “10-year-old me lighting up any room in the Sims.”
14. She sat on it for forty years and never said a word. That’s one kind of love that keeps very quietly to itself.
- My grandma was always a bit weird. Every surface in her house was wrapped in plastic — couch, chairs, even the remote. We assumed she was just protective.
After she passed, we finally decided to peel the couch cover off after forty years and stopped halfway — underneath the plastic wasn’t sofa fabric at all.
It was curtain fabric — blue with small white flowers — that my mother recognized immediately as the curtains from my grandmother’s childhood bedroom, a room that had been demolished in the 1970s.
My grandmother had saved the curtains before the house came down, upholstered the sofa with them, and then covered it in plastic because she did not want them to wear out. She had been sitting on her childhood bedroom for forty years.
My mother sat on the floor of the living room and did not speak for quite a long time. Then she said, “Of course she did.”
15. “Someone has definitely pissed in these sinks before.”
16. Some walls hold things worth uncovering. Some mirrors are just postponing the inevitable.
- The Airbnb I booked for my vacation had a full-length mirror in the living room that I used every morning. On the fourth day, I leaned in and noticed the outline of a face behind the glass. I jumped back and called the host in a panic. She said, “Oh, that’s just the poster.”
It turned out the mirror had been installed directly in front of a full-length vintage cinema poster that the previous owner had stuck to the wall and been unable to remove, and that the host had covered with the mirror rather than deal with the adhesive.
The face I had seen belonged to a very large Paul Newman from 1963. She slid the mirror six inches to the side so I could see him properly.
I spent the rest of the trip having breakfast in the living room with Paul Newman slightly visible in my peripheral vision.
A dream house doesn’t need an architect’s approval, a mid-century design reference or the latest bargain from the affordable home upgrades market. Sometimes all it takes is one person looking at a room and thinking, “Yes, the bathtub should absolutely be next to the fireplace.” These moments prove that a little kindness toward your own taste can lead to choices that are confusing, hilarious, and occasionally brilliant. The result may not look like anyone else’s dream house, but it will definitely be the one nobody forgets.
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