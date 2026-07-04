16 People Whose Interior Design Choices Prove Some Rules Are Made to Be Broken

A dream house doesn’t need an architect’s approval, a mid-century design reference or the latest bargain from the affordable home upgrades market. Sometimes all it takes is one person looking at a room and thinking, “Yes, the bathtub should absolutely be next to the fireplace.” These moments prove that a little kindness toward your own taste can lead to choices that are confusing, hilarious, and occasionally brilliant. The result may not look like anyone else’s dream house, but it will definitely be the one nobody forgets.

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