16+ Product Designs That May Make You Say “Who Approved This?”
Curiosities
6 hours ago
Some creative works are so far ahead of their time that they go unnoticed or unappreciated during their creators’ lives. Today, many innovators strive to follow this forward-thinking approach. However, some ideas are so unusual that even after many years, it is doubtful their work will be widely understood or valued.
«This designer sink is worth $2,000.»
“My mom is a realtor, today she showed a house with a live betta fish in a toilet tank.”
- “Finally I can look at something while I’m sitting backwards on the toilet.” @reverse_friday / Reddit
“Which button am I supposed to use ...?”
- “If you click both at the same time it takes a screenshot of your TV” © izacktorres / Reddit
«When I was a kid, this monkey gave me nightmares.»
«This mailbox I saw while doing deliveries.»
- “I believe that’s a female box.” kil**rklixx / Reddit
“The Masoblet”
«These are the weirdest sandals I’ve ever seen.»
- Is it the only problem that you see? © wheres_the_revolt / Reddit
«The armrest of my seat has flight attendant call buttons. We are only 30 minutes into the flight, and they have already made 2 announcements not to accidentally push the buttons.»
«My dad’s hotel room has the whirlpool tub right in the corner.»
“Saw these in the store today.”
- You’re just jealous that she has $700 to buy them, and you don’t. © Dense-Air-4102 / Reddit
«I hate it. Not sure what the thought process was here.»
“Prosthetic Foot Planter”
- “I mean I do think its toe-tally awesome” © patchyproject / Reddit
«This tissue dispenser at the vet’s office»
«In this cinema, there is no logic for the seats numbers.»
- “You have seat F43. Good luck finding it” matiegaming / Reddit
«This shower doesn’t have a door and gets the floor soaked.»
There’s something wrong with the Cheshire Cat’s trademark smile.
«This $500 toilet at my local warehouse store»
“I’ll take Jooties for $1200, please”
- “To go with your jeans shirt, your jeans jacket and your jeans jeans.” © itsaride / Reddit
Here are some design attempts that took an unexpected turn.
Preview photo credit ShihTzuWithaMoustach / Reddit
