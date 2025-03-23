16+ Product Designs That May Make You Say “Who Approved This?”

Some creative works are so far ahead of their time that they go unnoticed or unappreciated during their creators’ lives. Today, many innovators strive to follow this forward-thinking approach. However, some ideas are so unusual that even after many years, it is doubtful their work will be widely understood or valued.

«This designer sink is worth $2,000.»

“My mom is a realtor, today she showed a house with a live betta fish in a toilet tank.”

“Which button am I supposed to use ...?”

«When I was a kid, this monkey gave me nightmares.»

«This mailbox I saw while doing deliveries.»

“The Masoblet”

«These are the weirdest sandals I’ve ever seen.»

«The armrest of my seat has flight attendant call buttons. We are only 30 minutes into the flight, and they have already made 2 announcements not to accidentally push the buttons.»

«My dad’s hotel room has the whirlpool tub right in the corner.»

“Saw these in the store today.”

«I hate it. Not sure what the thought process was here.»

“Prosthetic Foot Planter”

«This tissue dispenser at the vet’s office»

«In this cinema, there is no logic for the seats numbers.»

«This shower doesn’t have a door and gets the floor soaked.»

There’s something wrong with the Cheshire Cat’s trademark smile.

«This $500 toilet at my local warehouse store»

“I’ll take Jooties for $1200, please”

Here are some design attempts that took an unexpected turn.

