16 Stories That Show Kindness Is a Safe Refuge in the Middle of the World’s Chaos

These stories show real compassion; however I can't believe an heiress would keep valuable jewelry to pass out,instead of selling the jewelry, investing the money and helping others by setting up financial assistance.

The ring story may have some truth but just giving a valuable piece of jewelry the way she did, is unlikely to be true.



The lady could have lost the glove or the ring could have fallen out.



Although, relatives, especially those who are secretive, will hide valuable items in unusual places.

A glove makes sense, but the chance of the person not finding it, is more likely to happen.

Now most people would have immediately wondered, if the girl was cold,why would she give a left hand glove away. And most people might have tried the glove on.



Every day someone does an act of kindness, but rarely, gives valuable jewelry away,unless to family or servants. Many elderly people give their belongings away,while they are alive,so that the right person receives. Also,the girl could have stolen the ring or found it. But she wouldn't have just given it away.