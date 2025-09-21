17 “Before” Photos That Seem to Have Nothing to Do With “After” Photos

The heroes of this article captured significant changes in a wide variety of things and shared their photos with the world. Some of them showed what a sheepdog looks like before and after a haircut, while others captured how they have changed over several years or how their apartment transformed after they got a girlfriend.

1. “My mom in the same outfit 20 years later!”

For real, she almost looks younger today than 20 years ago. © MajorMajorObvious / Reddit

2. “Here’s how I’ve changed in 4 years.”

3. “This is what my ears look like after reconstruction. It’s been almost 3 years since the surgery.”

4. “Me with my girlfriend in 1981 and just a few months ago. Married for 42 years now.”

You’ve aged less than 20 years in 42. What’s the secret? © Papichuloft / Reddit

5. “My hands before and after I applied lotion. Only about 15 minutes passed.”

6. “Before and after. My hairdresser is a magician!”

7. “I spent almost 2 weeks in bed with tears. My hair turned into this nightmare. I was already considering shaving it all off, but a friend recommended a great stylist.”

8. “Sheepdog before and after a little haircut”

This is the first time in human existence that we get to see what a sheepdog looks like underneath its fur. We should all be blessed to have experienced this. © Crushed_Robot / Reddit

9. “Saved the life of one of the sickest little Persian cats we have ever seen.”

10. “The year 2018 and this evening”

11. “Vol-au-vent: before and after”

12. “Cursed pie before and after for my husband’s birthday. I love baking, but I also enjoy coming up with unusual designs for my creations.”

13. “My gloves before and after major roofing work”

14. “A brand new plushie vs the same one that I’ve had since I was 2”

15. “Crocs worn every day for 2-3 years vs. brand new”

16. “What 36 years of love will do. Yes, it is the same cat.”

17. “My apartment before and after I got a girlfriend”