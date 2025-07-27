13 Before-and-After Photos That Tell a Whole Story
Sometimes the changes are so striking that you can’t believe your eyes. In this article, we put together photos where the contrast between “before” and “after” can give you goosebumps. It’s as if these shots are shouting, “Look how things can change!” Prepare to be amazed, inspired, and perhaps even moved to tears.
“One month ago today, I got my nose done and couldn’t be happier with the results!”
- You look like a Disney Princess! © TheSofa / Reddit
“I was born with a harelip. I finally took a risk and had plastic surgery.”
- This is why plastic surgery was invented❤️ Congrats!! © msmoneypenpen / Reddit
“Broke up with my boyfriend and finally loved myself! The difference between the photos is 6 years.”
- You look amazing, wow! © Rhythm_Morgan / Reddit
“The recovery period was hard, but I have no regrets.”
- Send me the name, girl! © emmyrednew / Reddit
“I’m 23 in the first photo and 26 in the second one”
- You look lovely, always prioritize your health and happiness. © knowswisdomlistens / Reddit
“Was bored of getting laughed at.”
- It’s like a completely different person! © Delicious_Display_18 / Reddit
“2 years ago (36) to 2 weeks ago (38). I love and honor both chapters — all my chapters, but, I’ve never felt better in my body, and in my life than I do today.”
- You’re gorgeous both before and after! © Just-Ad373 / Reddit
“Fellow acne soldiers, hang in there, it does get better (20) vs (30).”
“Now I only get 1 or 2 pimples during that time in a month. The scars are everywhere but hey, I’ve never felt as pretty as over the last few years.”
“Almost a year of facial massage, nose breathing, good posture and stress management”
“For many years I was getting so much fat in my face due to lack of sleeping, years of bad posture, stress and mouth breathing. My cheeks were falling and my face muscles undeveloped and tense. Facial massage, exercises and natural cheek lifting (smiling ear to ear) are a must for everyone. The common joke ‘don’t forget face day’ is actually serious. Now finally being the true version of myself, or at least getting close to it.”
“11 weeks after neck lift surgery”
“I don’t exercise, but my job as a manager at a large hardware shop requires physical effort.”
“I regularly walk 20,000 to 30,000 steps and often lift heavy things.”
“Neck and face lift”
“4 months post rhinoplasty. I wake up every day thankful that I made the decision to have this surgery after years of hesitation.”
