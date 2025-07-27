13 Before-and-After Photos That Tell a Whole Story

“For many years I was getting so much fat in my face due to lack of sleeping, years of bad posture, stress and mouth breathing. My cheeks were falling and my face muscles undeveloped and tense. Facial massage, exercises and natural cheek lifting (smiling ear to ear) are a must for everyone. The common joke ‘don’t forget face day’ is actually serious. Now finally being the true version of myself, or at least getting close to it.”